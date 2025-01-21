Israel is ready to provide weapons to Ukraine, but there is a nuance
Source:  online.ua

Official Tel Aviv intends to transfer weapons to Ukraine, but only Russian-made ones, which were captured during the war with terrorists.

Points of attention

  • This initiative is an important step in recognizing common threats to both countries.
  • Over the past three years, Israel has officially provided Ukraine with exclusively humanitarian aid.
  • Diplomats point out that the wars in Israel and Ukraine are interconnected.

On January 21, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Sharren Haskel.

The Ukrainian diplomat expressed gratitude to his colleague for her proposal.

As it turned out, Israel is ready to transfer to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Russian-made weapons captured by the IDF in Lebanon or anywhere from Israel's enemies.

It was noted that this initiative is an important step in recognizing the common threats faced by both countries. The Ukrainian side expressed hope for a positive resolution of this issue.

Photo: facebook.com/UkraineInIsrael

In addition, it was indicated that the focus of both parties was on common challenges for both countries.

First of all, it was about military cooperation between Iran and Russia, which poses a threat to the national security of both Ukraine and Israel.

Current relations between Ukraine and Israel

During the last three years of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, Tel Aviv officially provided Ukraine only with humanitarian aid.

Despite this, a few months ago it became known that Israel had transferred to Kyiv everything necessary to implement an early warning system.

In addition, last month, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky stated that the two countries have begun to understand each other better in recent years.

According to the diplomat, the wars in Israel and Ukraine are interconnected, but Israel is fighting terror, and Ukraine is confronting a nuclear state.

Brodsky thanked Kyiv for its moral support for Israel and its unequivocal condemnation of terror against his country.

He also added that both Ukraine and Israel are busy with their own wars, not having enough resources to provide each other with more support and help them survive.

