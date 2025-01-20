Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of deal with Hamas

The Israeli authorities have released 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of an agreement with the Hamas group, which previously handed over three hostages to the Israeli side.

According to Palestinian sources, some of the released individuals were taken to Ramallah, as well as to their homes in East Jerusalem.

Ahead of the release of the Israeli hostages, the Israeli Prison Service transferred the first group of Palestinian prisoners to Ofer Prison in the West Bank. There, their identities were confirmed by security forces and Red Cross representatives, and they underwent medical examinations before their final release in coordination with the government.

Among those released:

78 people are West Bank residents who were released at the Beituniya checkpoint near Ofer prison.

12 people are residents of East Jerusalem who were released from the Russian Complex prison and returned home.

In total, those released included 69 women, including one minor, 8 minor boys, and 12 men who were serving sentences for relatively minor offenses, such as incitement, support for terrorism, and disturbing public order.

Under the terms of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Israel is to release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The release came after Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza — the first hostage release since the ceasefire agreement came into effect.

Israel announces new ceasefire time

As noted, after receiving a list of hostages to be released on January 19, Israel announced that the ceasefire would take effect at 11:15 a.m.

The first phase of the ceasefire was originally scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. today. However, it was postponed due to a delay in the transfer of a list of names of three female hostages who are to be released on January 19.

