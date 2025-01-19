Israel announces start of ceasefire in Gaza

Israel has announced the start of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire became possible after Hamas provided a list of the first hostages scheduled to be released on January 19.

Israel announces new ceasefire time

As noted, after receiving a list of hostages to be released on January 19, Israel announced that the ceasefire would take effect at 11:15 a.m.

The first phase of the ceasefire was originally scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. today. However, it was postponed due to a delay in the transfer of a list of names of three female hostages who are to be released on January 19.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it continued to strike Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip over the past two hours.

Israel and Hamas sign peace agreement

As journalists managed to find out, the document was signed on January 16 in Doha, Egypt.

Representatives of Israel, Qatar, the United States, and Hamas participated in the signing process — which is important to understand, it took place after several days of intense negotiations.

The document states that in the first stage, 33 Israeli hostages will be released, including women, children, men over 50 years old, and the wounded.

After that, Tel Aviv will release more than 700 Palestinian prisoners, including more than 270 people accused of killing Israelis, as well as a thousand Palestinians detained during the war but not involved in the October 7 attacks.

In addition, it is noted that 600 trucks with humanitarian aid and 50 fuel trucks, 200,000 tents and 60,000 mobile homes for displaced people will be sent to Gaza.