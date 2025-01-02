Israel kills Hamas top militant Shahwan in Gaza

On the night of January 2, the Israeli Air Force carried out a strike on southern Gaza, killing the head of the internal security apparatus of the Hamas terrorist group, Husam Shahwan.
IDF airstrike kills Hamas top militant Shahwan in Gaza
According to the IDF, Husam Shahwan was hiding among civilians in a humanitarian zone on the outskirts of Khan Yunis.
Palestinian media described Shahwan as Hamas' deputy police chief. Reports, including on the militant-controlled Al-Aqsa TV, said the strike also killed police chief Mahmoud Salah and nine others, including women and children.
The Israeli military did not mention Salah in its statement, which said that under Shahwani, Hamas' internal security apparatus, tasked with gathering intelligence against Israeli forces operating in Gaza, conducted brutal interrogations of Gazans, violating their human rights and persecuting dissidents.
IDF eliminates Hezbollah propagandist
On November 18, 2023, the IDF military eliminated the chief propagandist and spokesman for the terrorist group Hezbollah, Mohammed Afif. The latter glorified terrorist activities against Israel.
Afif was a high-ranking Hezbollah military operative. He maintained contacts with representatives of the highest echelons of power and directly coordinated activities aimed at implementing terrorist operations against Israel.
Through the Lebanese media, Afif actively disseminated propaganda statements praising terrorist acts directed against Israelis.
