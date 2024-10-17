The IDF eliminated one of the leaders of the Hamas militants

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on October 17.

Israel eliminated Hamas leader Sinwar

In a message to foreign ministers around the world, Katz confirmed that leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed, becoming the first Israeli official to do so officially.

Mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, who is responsible for the October 7 massacre and atrocities, was killed today by IDF soldiers. This is a great military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the axis of evil of radical Islam led by Iran. Share

The statement said the killing "creates an opportunity" for the immediate release of the hostages and the creation of a Gaza free from the control of Hamas and Iran.

Later, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet intelligence also confirmed the elimination of Sinvar.

The IDF eliminated Said Atallah Ali

On October 5, the leader of the military wing of Hamas, Said Atallah Ali, was killed in an Israeli airstrike near the city of Tripoli in Lebanon. This was announced in a joint statement by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Shin Bet intelligence service.

The agencies noted that a "high-ranking member of the military wing of Hamas in Lebanon" had been eliminated, who, they emphasized, "carried out terrorist attacks on Israeli targets and worked to recruit Hamas fighters in Lebanon."