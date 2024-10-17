The IDF eliminated one of the leaders of the Hamas militants

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on October 17.
Points of attention
- The elimination of Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Said Atallah Ali by the Israel Defense Forces is a significant military and moral achievement for Israel, contributing to disrupting terrorist activities and ensuring regional stability.
- These operations create an opportunity for the immediate release of hostages and work towards a Gaza free from the control of Hamas and Iran, enhancing Israel's commitment to combating radical Islamist threats.
- The deaths of Sinwar and Ali have dealt a blow to terrorist activities in the region, hindering the training and recruitment of new fighters by Hamas and highlighting the Israel Defense Forces' dedication to securing peace in the region.
- Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz confirmed the deaths of Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Said Atallah Ali, emphasizing the importance of these eliminations in the fight against radical Islamist threats led by Iran.
- The successful operations by the Israel Defense Forces underline the country's resolve in combating terrorism, safeguarding its security, and standing against the axis of evil of radical Islam, marking a victory for the free world.
Israel eliminated Hamas leader Sinwar
In a message to foreign ministers around the world, Katz confirmed that leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed, becoming the first Israeli official to do so officially.
The statement said the killing "creates an opportunity" for the immediate release of the hostages and the creation of a Gaza free from the control of Hamas and Iran.
Later, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet intelligence also confirmed the elimination of Sinvar.
The IDF eliminated Said Atallah Ali
On October 5, the leader of the military wing of Hamas, Said Atallah Ali, was killed in an Israeli airstrike near the city of Tripoli in Lebanon. This was announced in a joint statement by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Shin Bet intelligence service.
The agencies noted that a "high-ranking member of the military wing of Hamas in Lebanon" had been eliminated, who, they emphasized, "carried out terrorist attacks on Israeli targets and worked to recruit Hamas fighters in Lebanon."
