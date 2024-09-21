The planes of the Israel Defense Forces targeted Ibrahim Akil, the head of the Radwan special forces of the terrorist organization "Hezbollah", and together with him the rest of the commanders of this unit on the night of September 21.
Points of attention
- The IDF confirmed the destruction of the commanders of the Hezbollah special forces in Lebanon, including Ibrahim Akil, the head of the Radwan special forces, responsible for planning and executing terrorist attacks against Israel.
- The elimination of these top commanders could lead to an escalation of tensions and potential full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns for regional security.
- The Biden administration expressed concern over the situation and the risk of further escalation, with Israel prepared for potential military action to secure the return of Israeli residents in the north.
- Hezbollah militants are expected to respond to the strike, possibly through drone attacks, indicating a looming threat of continued violence and conflict in the region.
- Israel's strategic move to target and eliminate these high-ranking Hezbollah commanders reflects the ongoing tensions in the region and the complex dynamics between the involved parties.
The IDF destroyed the top of the Hezbollah special forces
This happened on the night of September 20-21, 2024, during a meeting with the command of the Radwan forces in the Dahiye district of Beirut (Lebanon), the press service of the Israeli Armed Forces reported.
Among those liquidated, in particular, was Abu Hasan Samir, who served as the head of the training unit of the Radvan forces.
Other liquidated commanders of "Radvan":
Samer Abdul-Halim Halavi — commander of the coastal area,
Abbas Sami Maslamani — commander of the Kana district,
Abdullah Abbas Khajazi — the commander of the Ramim ridge district,
Muhammed Ahmad Reda is the commander of Al-Khiam district.
Hasan Huseyn Madi is the commander of Dov mountain district.
These commanders over the years directed and planned attacks by Radwan's forces and illegal entry into Israeli territory, Israel says.
Also destroyed:
Hasan Youssef Abad Alssatar — responsible for the operations of "Radwan", who managed all fire operations of the unit,
Huseyin Ahmad Dahraj — chief of staff of "Radvan", who was engaged in material support and organization structure.
Akil and the commanders killed in the strike were responsible for planning, promoting and executing hundreds of terrorist operations against Israel.
Israel and Hezbollah could start a full-scale war
The Biden administration concluded that it would be extremely difficult for the parties to achieve de-escalation. In particular, because of the recent Israeli shelling of objects on the territory of Lebanon.
American officials assume the continuation of shelling on the territory of southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah fighters are likely to respond with drone strikes.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-