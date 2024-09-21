The IDF confirmed the destruction of the commanders of the Hezbollah special forces in Lebanon

The planes of the Israel Defense Forces targeted Ibrahim Akil, the head of the Radwan special forces of the terrorist organization "Hezbollah", and together with him the rest of the commanders of this unit on the night of September 21.

The IDF destroyed the top of the Hezbollah special forces

This happened on the night of September 20-21, 2024, during a meeting with the command of the Radwan forces in the Dahiye district of Beirut (Lebanon), the press service of the Israeli Armed Forces reported.

Among those liquidated, in particular, was Abu Hasan Samir, who served as the head of the training unit of the Radvan forces.

He held various positions in the terrorist organization and was the commander of the Radvan special forces for a decade until early 2024. He was one of the planners and leaders of the "Subjugation of Galilee" attack plan and was involved in promoting Hezbollah's entrenchment in southern Lebanon while trying to improve the organization's ground combat capabilities. For many years and in the first months of the war, he planned and carried out numerous shellings and infiltrations into the territory of Israel. Share

Commanders of Hezbollah fighters eliminated by the IDF

Other liquidated commanders of "Radvan":

Samer Abdul-Halim Halavi — commander of the coastal area,

Abbas Sami Maslamani — commander of the Kana district,

Abdullah Abbas Khajazi — the commander of the Ramim ridge district,

Muhammed Ahmad Reda is the commander of Al-Khiam district.

Hasan Huseyn Madi is the commander of Dov mountain district.

These commanders over the years directed and planned attacks by Radwan's forces and illegal entry into Israeli territory, Israel says.

Also destroyed:

Hasan Youssef Abad Alssatar — responsible for the operations of "Radwan", who managed all fire operations of the unit,

Huseyin Ahmad Dahraj — chief of staff of "Radvan", who was engaged in material support and organization structure.

Akil and the commanders killed in the strike were responsible for planning, promoting and executing hundreds of terrorist operations against Israel.

Israel and Hezbollah could start a full-scale war

The Biden administration concluded that it would be extremely difficult for the parties to achieve de-escalation. In particular, because of the recent Israeli shelling of objects on the territory of Lebanon.

Jerusalem informed Washington about readiness for military action. This is how Israel wants to force Hezbollah militants to negotiate so that Israelis living in the north of the country can return to their homes. Share

American officials assume the continuation of shelling on the territory of southern Lebanon.