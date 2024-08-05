The IDF announced the liquidation of the Hamas economy minister
The IDF announced the liquidation of the Hamas economy minister

IDF
The IDF announced the liquidation of the Hamas economy minister
The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of the Hamas economy minister in the Gaza Strip, Abed Al-Zarey.

Points of attention

  • On August 4, the IDF eliminated Hamas Economy Minister Abed Al-Zarei in the Gaza Strip on the instructions of intelligence.
  • The minister was instrumental in leading Hamas' efforts to control humanitarian aid and manage markets in the Gaza Strip.
  • Iran and Hezbollah are planning an attack on Israel, which requires international efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict.
  • The US is enlisting partners to increase diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah in order to avoid a large-scale war in the region.

What is known about the liquidation of Hamas Economy Minister Abed Al-Zerey

On Sunday (ed. — August 4), at the direction of the IDF intelligence, the Israel Defense Forces eliminated Abed Al-Zarey, a terrorist who worked in the production department of the military wing of Hamas, and also served as the minister of economy of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, says the messages

The IDF also noted that the production department is working on increasing the weapons potential of Hamas, including by "sharing information with other terrorist organizations in the Middle East."

According to Yzriil, Al-Zerei played a major role in leading Hamas' efforts to seize control of humanitarian aid flowing into the Gaza Strip, as well as in managing Hamas-controlled markets.

In addition, he was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas and funds for the purposes of militants.

On July 31, one of the leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniya, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran, the capital of Iran. Hamas blamed Israel for the attack.

What is known about the intention of Iran and Hezbollah to carry out an attack on Israel

According to the journalists of the publication, Blinken called a conference call to discuss the plan of action in the Middle East with partners from the Big Seven.

It is noted that on the eve of Iran's expected attack on Israel, the United States seeks to attract partners to increase diplomatic pressure on Tehran in order to mitigate the consequences of a possible attack.

Blinken emphasized that limiting the consequences of an attack by Iran and Hezbollah is the most effective way to prevent a large-scale war in the region.

We do not know the exact time of the attacks, but they may begin in the next 24-48 hours — that is, as early as Monday. The US is making efforts to break the cycle of escalation, trying to limit the attacks of Iran and "Hezbollah" as much as possible, and then restrain Israel's response, — the head of the US State Department notes.

In particular, Blinken appealed to the heads of foreign affairs of the G7 countries to put pressure on Iran and Hezbollah, as well as Israel, in order to avoid the consequences of a large-scale escalation.

Journalists of the publication, citing their own sources, emphasize that during a telephone conversation with the heads of foreign affairs of the G7 countries, Blinken looked disappointed, talking about the results of recent negotiations with Israel regarding the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire.

The Secretary of State admitted that before the assassination in Tehran, the White House was "close to a breakthrough" and that "a deal is needed now more than ever."

