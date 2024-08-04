When Iran can attack the territory of Israel — the dates are known

According to American and Israeli officials, Iran may strike Israel on August 12 and 13. These will be days of mourning and fasting for the Jews.

Iran plans to attack Israel in response to the assassination of Gania

Western intelligence sources told Sky News Arabia that they have evidence that Iran plans to launch an attack on Israel on Tisha B'Av, which falls on August 12-13.

In addition, it is noted that the Iranian attack will be coordinated with Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terrorist group based in Lebanon.

However, Axios reports that three US and Israeli officials said they expect Iran to attack Israel on August 5.

The day before, the head of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, Michael Kuryla, arrived in the Middle East.

The general's trip to the region was planned even before the escalation of relations between Israel, Iran and Hezbollah. However, he is now expected to use the trip to try to mobilize the same international and regional coalition that helped protect Israel from an Iranian attack on April 13. Share

What preceded it

Iran plans to respond to Ismail Gania's murder.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said that revenge for Israel's killing of Gania will be "severe, at the right time, in the right place and in the right way."

Journalists of the publication, citing two officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden, note that Iran and its satellites may need several days to prepare an attack on Israel.

According to the officials, Iran may launch a similar attack on Israel that was carried out on April 13, but probably on a larger scale.

The White House is concerned that the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah may take part in the new attack.

In particular, representatives of the Biden administration are worried that it will be more difficult to assemble the international coalition that came to Israel's defense last time to repel this attack. Another American official emphasized that the Pentagon and the US Central Command are preparing in a similar way as before the attack on April 13.

According to the official, the preparations include the deployment of US forces in the Persian Gulf, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea.