The turning point. Biden warned Israel against escalating the situation in the region
Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden
Source:  Axios

US President Joe Biden, during a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threatened to stop aid in the event of increased tension in the Gaza Strip.

  • US President Joe Biden threatens to halt aid if tensions escalate in the Gaza Strip, demanding an end to hostilities and release of hostages.
  • The White House expresses dissatisfaction with Israel's actions towards Hamas and Hezbollah, warning of possible consequences for Israel.
  • Biden and Netanyahu discuss joint preparations to counter potential attacks by Iran and Hezbollah, amidst Biden's displeasure with Netanyahu's policies.
  • Biden calls on Israel to immediately stop fighting with Palestinian militants and reach a peaceful agreement, highlighting disappointment over recent killings in the region.
  • The US administration signals a shift in its stance towards Israel, emphasizing the need for de-escalation and peace negotiations in the volatile region.

What is known about the tension between Biden and Netanyahu

It is noted that Biden demands that Netanyahu immediately stop fighting in the Gaza Strip on the Palestinian militants of the terrorist group Hamas and reach an agreement on the release of hostages.

According to the officials of the White House to the journalists of the publication, Biden and his entourage are disappointed by the murders of the high-ranking political representative of Hamas Ismail Gania and the commander of "Hezbollah" Fuad Shukr.

The US demands that Israel stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip
Joe Biden

The interlocutors of the publication note that in a telephone conversation with Netanyahu, Biden discussed joint preparations with Israel to repel a possible attack by Iran and militants of the Tehran-controlled Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Biden also expressed displeasure with the Israeli prime minister's policies over the past week.

What is known about US threats to end aid to Israel

According to a White House official, Biden complained that during a meeting with Netanyahu last week he agreed on actions to reach a deal to release the hostages, but instead the Israeli prime minister ordered the killing of the most influential political representative of Hamas.

Biden told Netanyahu that the United States would help Israel repel a potential Iranian attack, but after that he did not expect further escalation from the Israeli side.

He also warned that if Netanyahu escalates again, he should not count on US help.

