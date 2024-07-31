Iran's new president Pezeshkian was sworn in amid chants of "Death to America and Israel"

Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, was sworn in after winning an election earlier this month. In particular, he promised to improve relations with the world and loosen restrictions on social freedoms inside the country.

Masoud Pezeshkian took the oath

We will strive for constructive and effective interaction with the world, based on dignity, wisdom and expediency, - said Pezeshkian at the parliament session. Share

Under chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel," the new Iranian president also said that "those who supply weapons that kill children cannot teach Muslims humanity."

The ceremony was attended by the leaders of Iran's Palestinian allies, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as high-ranking representatives of the Tehran-backed Yemeni Houthi movement and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Pezeshkian is expected to announce the composition of his cabinet within two weeks. He will replace Ibrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash in May, in this position.

What is known about the death of the president of Iran Raisi

On May 19, the previous president of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, died in a plane crash. His helicopter crashed in a mountain forest near the border with Azerbaijan.

Iranian authorities have ruled out sabotage during the plane crash. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of statesmen of the Islamic Republic flew with him. All passengers and crew members of the aircraft died.