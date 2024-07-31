Iran's new president Pezeshkian was sworn in amid chants of "Death to America and Israel"

Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, was sworn in after winning an election earlier this month. In particular, he promised to improve relations with the world and loosen restrictions on social freedoms inside the country.
Points of attention
- The swearing-in ceremony was attended by leaders of Iran's Palestinian allies and high-ranking representatives of other movements supporting Tehran.
- Ibrahim Raisi, Iran's previous president, died in a plane crash in May, ushering in the post of newly elected president Masoud Pezeshkian.
- Massoud Pezeshkian won the election in the second round, representing the reformist wing and expressing a desire to improve relations with the United States.
- Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, is expected to announce the composition of his cabinet within two weeks as he insists on improving the situation in the country.
Masoud Pezeshkian took the oath
Under chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel," the new Iranian president also said that "those who supply weapons that kill children cannot teach Muslims humanity."
The ceremony was attended by the leaders of Iran's Palestinian allies, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as high-ranking representatives of the Tehran-backed Yemeni Houthi movement and the Lebanese Hezbollah.
Pezeshkian is expected to announce the composition of his cabinet within two weeks. He will replace Ibrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash in May, in this position.
What is known about the death of the president of Iran Raisi
On May 19, the previous president of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, died in a plane crash. His helicopter crashed in a mountain forest near the border with Azerbaijan.
Iranian authorities have ruled out sabotage during the plane crash. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of statesmen of the Islamic Republic flew with him. All passengers and crew members of the aircraft died.
Already on July 6, in the second round of the presidential elections, Pezeshkian won 53.3%, and his rival, the conservative Said Jalili, won 44.3%. The newly elected president represents reformists and wants to be friends with the USA.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-