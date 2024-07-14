The new president of Iran, Pezeshkian, revealed his attitude towards Moscow and the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

The new president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, said that the country under his rule will maintain relations with Russia, but seeks peace for Russians and Ukrainians.
The new president of Iran, Pezeshkian, revealed his attitude towards the Russian Federation
According to him, Iran "seeks peace for the peoples of Russia and Ukraine." The President emphasized that the new leadership of the country will actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this goal.
Change of president in Iran
On May 19, the previous president of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, died in a plane crash. His helicopter crashed in a mountain forest near the border with Azerbaijan.
Already on July 6, in the second round of the presidential elections, Pezeshkian won 53.3%, and his rival, the conservative Said Jalili, won 44.3%. The newly elected president represents reformists and wants to be friends with the USA.
