The new president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, said that the country under his rule will maintain relations with Russia, but seeks peace for Russians and Ukrainians.

Russia is a valuable strategic ally and neighbor of Iran, and my administration will remain committed to expanding and intensifying our cooperation, Pezeshkian wrote in a column for the Tehran Times

According to him, Iran "seeks peace for the peoples of Russia and Ukraine." The President emphasized that the new leadership of the country will actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this goal.

I will continue to give priority to bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Russia, in particular within the framework of such structures as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, Pezeshkian wrote.

Change of president in Iran

On May 19, the previous president of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, died in a plane crash. His helicopter crashed in a mountain forest near the border with Azerbaijan.

Already on July 6, in the second round of the presidential elections, Pezeshkian won 53.3%, and his rival, the conservative Said Jalili, won 44.3%. The newly elected president represents reformists and wants to be friends with the USA.