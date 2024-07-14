The new president of Iran, Pezeshkian, revealed his attitude towards Moscow and the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
The new president of Iran, Pezeshkian, revealed his attitude towards Moscow and the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

The new president of Iran, Pezeshkian, revealed his attitude towards Moscow and the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine


The new president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, said that the country under his rule will maintain relations with Russia, but seeks peace for Russians and Ukrainians.

  • Iran's new president Pezeshkian plans to preserve relations with Russia and seek peace for Ukrainians and Russians.
  • Iran considers Russia a valuable ally and neighbor, and will contribute to the expansion of cooperation with the country.
  • The new leadership of Iran will support initiatives to achieve peace between the peoples of Russia and Ukraine.
  • Pezeshkian emphasizes active cooperation with Russia within such structures as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
  • The change of president in Iran took place after the death of Ibrahim Raisi in a plane crash, after which Masoud Pezeshkian came to power, who is planning new orientations in foreign policy.

The new president of Iran, Pezeshkian, revealed his attitude towards the Russian Federation

Russia is a valuable strategic ally and neighbor of Iran, and my administration will remain committed to expanding and intensifying our cooperation, Pezeshkian wrote in a column for the Tehran Times

According to him, Iran "seeks peace for the peoples of Russia and Ukraine." The President emphasized that the new leadership of the country will actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this goal.

I will continue to give priority to bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Russia, in particular within the framework of such structures as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, Pezeshkian wrote.

Change of president in Iran

On May 19, the previous president of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, died in a plane crash. His helicopter crashed in a mountain forest near the border with Azerbaijan.

Already on July 6, in the second round of the presidential elections, Pezeshkian won 53.3%, and his rival, the conservative Said Jalili, won 44.3%. The newly elected president represents reformists and wants to be friends with the USA.

