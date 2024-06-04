US, EU imposed sanctions against Iran for drone development and supply to Russia
Iran
The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions against companies and individuals in Iran involved in the production of combat UAVs and their transfer to Russia.

  • The US and the EU imposed sanctions on Iran for developing and transferring unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia.
  • The sanctions are aimed at destabilizing the region and supporting terrorism in the Middle East.
  • The European Union has also sanctioned individuals and entities involved in Iran's UAV industry.
  • Iran is supplying weapons, including drones and missiles, to Russia, which could have important implications for international security.
  • The delivery of the latest Qaem-5 glide bombs from Iran to Russia indicates the deepening of military cooperation between the countries and an increase in the level of threat to international stability.

What is known about the new sanctions against Iran

The United States is imposing sanctions on four Iranian entities and one individual associated with the development, production, and proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that the Iranian regime provides to Russia, as well as puppets and militant partners to perpetuate the conflict and destabilise the region, — the message says.

According to him, these decisions were taken simultaneously with the introduction of sanctions by the European Union against individuals and legal entities involved in the Iranian industry of unmanned aerial vehicles

We welcome the first application of new EU sanctions aimed at Iran's destabilising behaviour and support for terrorism in the Middle East, said State Department representative Matthew Miller.

The sanctions are against four entities linked to the Rayan Roshd Afzar Company, as well as the head of the Iran Aircraft Industry Organisation, a subsidiary of Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, which oversees UAV manufacturers, including the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and Qods Aviation Industries.

Iran supplies weapons to Russia

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, previously stated that Iran openly supplies Russia with not only drones but also missiles.

Bild also reported that Iran probably supplied Russia with the latest Qaem-5 aerial bombs for strikes on Ukraine for the first time. According to the publication, this indicates a "new level" of military cooperation between Tehran and the Kremlin. In Iran itself, these bombs were adopted only five years ago.

