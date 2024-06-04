US, EU imposed sanctions against Iran for drone development and supply to Russia

The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions against companies and individuals in Iran involved in the production of combat UAVs and their transfer to Russia.
What is known about the new sanctions against Iran
According to him, these decisions were taken simultaneously with the introduction of sanctions by the European Union against individuals and legal entities involved in the Iranian industry of unmanned aerial vehicles
The sanctions are against four entities linked to the Rayan Roshd Afzar Company, as well as the head of the Iran Aircraft Industry Organisation, a subsidiary of Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, which oversees UAV manufacturers, including the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and Qods Aviation Industries.
Iran supplies weapons to Russia
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, previously stated that Iran openly supplies Russia with not only drones but also missiles.
Bild also reported that Iran probably supplied Russia with the latest Qaem-5 aerial bombs for strikes on Ukraine for the first time. According to the publication, this indicates a "new level" of military cooperation between Tehran and the Kremlin. In Iran itself, these bombs were adopted only five years ago.
