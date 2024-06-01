EU imposes new sanctions on Iran

On 31 May, the EU Council imposed new sanctions on 6 individuals and 3 legal entities for providing Russia with drones for the war against Ukraine, as well as for supplying drones and missiles to terrorist organisations in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

EU imposed sanctions against Iran

Iran received new restrictions from the European Union.

This is stated in the press release of the Council of the EU.

Restrictions apply to the following persons:

The Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya (CSHA) is a body in the command structure of the Iranian Armed Forces that makes operational military decisions regarding the deployment of UAVs;

one of the commanders of the CSKA;

Kavan Electronics Behrad LLC is an Iranian company that buys and sells components for the production of UAVs

general directors and chairmen of the board of directors of Kavan Electronics Behrad LLC

the navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is involved in the supply of Iranian weapons.

In addition, the Council decided to include Iran's Minister of Defence Mohammad-Reza Garai Ashtiani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "Qods" (IRGC-QF) and the head of the EU-listed Iranian Aviation Industry Organisation (IAIO) Afshin Haji Fard to the sanctions list.

An asset freeze and a ban on entry into the European Union will be applied against these persons. In addition, it is prohibited to provide funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, organisations or bodies included in the list.

EU adopted sanctions against DPRK

On May 31, the Council of the EU introduced new sanctions against 6 individuals and 3 legal entities of North Korea for supporting the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine

This is stated in the press release of the Council of the EU.

The restrictions include the freezing of the assets of the persons against whom the sanctions are directed, as well as the prohibition of the direct or indirect provision of funds or economic resources. In addition, a ban on entry to the European Union will be applied to persons subject to sanctions.

The EU is determined to prevent the flow of components, finance and knowledge that could be used by North Korea to support the development of its nuclear, weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes. The EU calls on the DPRK to stop its destabilizing actions, comply with its obligations under international law and resume dialogue with the relevant parties. Share

Therefore, the total number of persons included in the EU sanctions lists is 77 individuals and 20 legal entities. This decision complements all relevant UN Security Council resolutions on sanctions related to the DPRK's illegal programs, which the EU has also incorporated into its legislation.