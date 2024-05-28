Iran supplies Russian army with latest Qaem-5 guided bombs

What is known about guided air bombs Qaem-5

As noted, a heavy Iranian Qods Mohajer-6 drone crashed in the Kursk region the day before.

It carried the latest Iranian guided air bombs Qaem-5. In Iran itself, they were put into service only in 2019. Apparently, the drone was supposed to attack the Sumy region, but for an unknown reason it fell.

The Russian invaders lost one of their Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and attack drones, number ER-858, which the Russian Federation purchased from Iran. This was reported by Defense Express.

Recently, Mohajer-6 has rarely appeared in the news in the context of its use directly from the territory of the Russian Federation, because previously the occupiers used it mostly in the sky over the Black Sea for reconnaissance, adjusting strikes on the southwestern coast, and also to prevent attacks on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet Russian Federation

Now we have a case where Mohajer-6 fell directly in the Russian Federation, and here we can cautiously assume that the enemy probably has and is probably implementing plans to use these drones to support their offensive actions in the Kharkiv region or even to launch strikes on the Sumy region, experts note.