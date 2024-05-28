Iran supplies Russian army with latest Qaem-5 guided bombs

Iran has supplied Russia with its latest bombs for attacks on Ukraine.
What is known about guided air bombs Qaem-5
As noted, a heavy Iranian Qods Mohajer-6 drone crashed in the Kursk region the day before.
It carried the latest Iranian guided air bombs Qaem-5. In Iran itself, they were put into service only in 2019. Apparently, the drone was supposed to attack the Sumy region, but for an unknown reason it fell.
An Iranian drone landed in the Kursk region
The Russian invaders lost one of their Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and attack drones, number ER-858, which the Russian Federation purchased from Iran. This was reported by Defense Express.
Recently, Mohajer-6 has rarely appeared in the news in the context of its use directly from the territory of the Russian Federation, because previously the occupiers used it mostly in the sky over the Black Sea for reconnaissance, adjusting strikes on the southwestern coast, and also to prevent attacks on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet Russian Federation
As of today, Oryx records the loss of two such drones — the first was lost back in the fall of 2022, when it was literally "brought in" by our Armed Forces, and which was analyzed in detail by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) specialists and found something "unusual" there.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-