Raisi's death: Iran sets date for early presidential election

The Iranian government has scheduled early elections for the country's new president for 28 June following the death of President Ibrahim Raisi in the plane crash.

What is known about the presidential elections in Iran after the death of Raisi

The heads of the Iranian branches of government determined the terms of the election process.

They chose the period from May 30 to June 3 for candidate registration, and from June 12 to June 27 for their election campaign.

Article 131 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran states that a council must be formed to manage the executive affairs of the country for a period of 50 days and to prepare for the presidential elections.

The President of Iran is the head of government of the Islamic Republic. This is the highest elected office in the state, but the president is subordinate to the supreme leader, the ayatollah. It is the Ayatollah who is the head of state and commander of the Armed Forces. This is the highest official in Iran. The president has rather limited power — he can sign international treaties, agreements with other countries and organizations, appoint ministers and governors, but has no influence on foreign policy and the army.

The death of the president of Iran

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi crashed. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Hussein-Amir Abdullahian was also on board.

On the day of the plane crash, there were unfavorable weather conditions and thick fog in the northwestern region of Iran. Rescuers found a helicopter in the northwestern region of Iran on the night of May 20.

On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Iranian Administration officially confirmed the death of Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.