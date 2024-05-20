Iranian Vice President Mokhber to become acting President

After the death of Ibrahim Raisi, the first vice president of the country, Mohammad Mohbar, will act as the president of Iran.

Vice President Mokhber will perform the duties of Iranian President

According to the Iranian constitution, extraordinary presidential elections must be held within 50 days.

As noted, Mokhber, like Raisi, is close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who decides all state affairs. Also, Mohammad Mohber became the first vice president in 2021, when Raisi was elected president.

It is noted that in October 2022, Mokhber, together with high-ranking officials and members of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, visited Russia in order to finalize an agreement to send "Shaheds" and surface-to-surface missiles to Moscow to provide support during the Russian invasion of Ukraine .

It is also reported that Mokhber was the head of the Setad investment fund, which is connected to the supreme leader. In 2010, the European Union included Mohber on a list of individuals and entities it imposed sanctions on for alleged involvement in "activities related to nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles."

Two years later, he was delisted. In 2013, the US Treasury Department added the Setad fund and 37 companies controlled by it to the list of entities subject to sanctions.

What is known about the death of Iranian President Raisi

On May 19, several news agencies reported on the hard landing of the helicopter carrying the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The rescue operation to search for the helicopter lasted more than 10 hours. According to media reports, one of the helicopter's passengers was allegedly communicating.

Later, Turkey sent an unmanned aerial vehicle to search for the Iranian president, which found the wreckage of the helicopter.

On May 20, the death of the President of Iran Raisi was confirmed by the country's Vice President Mansouri.

According to Iranian and Western media, the debris found indicates that the helicopter completely burned up after falling in the mountainous area.