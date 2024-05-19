Helicopter of Iranian President Raisi crashes: details

In Iran, due to difficult weather conditions, one of the helicopters with President Ibrahim Raisi on board made a hard landing.
What is known about the incident with the helicopter of the president of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi
According to Ahmad Vahidi, the head of the Iranian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Raisi and his companions were on board several helicopters, one of which had to make a hard landing due to difficult weather conditions.
What is known about the search operation
He emphasised that rescue teams had gone to the scene of the incident.
Iranian media reports that the search operation is being complicated by bad weather conditions.
In addition to the president, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir-Abdullahian, was on board the helicopter.
Preliminary, there is a possibility that there are no casualties on board. One of the passengers on board the president has already been contacted.
At the same time, the IRNA agency reports that the helicopter from Raisi crashed and "crashed on landing", but there is currently no information on possible casualties or damage.
The province's deputy governor for development, Ali Zakari, said he had not yet arrived at the accident scene and did not have details about the incident.
According to the official, the accident happened near Varzekan. He noted three rotorcraft: two landed safely, and one crashed.
