Helicopter of Iranian President Raisi crashes: details

In Iran, due to difficult weather conditions, one of the helicopters with President Ibrahim Raisi on board made a hard landing.

What is known about the incident with the helicopter of the president of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi

According to Ahmad Vahidi, the head of the Iranian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Raisi and his companions were on board several helicopters, one of which had to make a hard landing due to difficult weather conditions.

Today we had the inauguration of the Kiz-Kalasi Dam in the presence of the President of Azerbaijan. After that, the president and his entourage left on the return journey in several helicopters, one of which was forced to make a hard landing due to adverse weather conditions in the area, noted the chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Iran.

What is known about the search operation

He emphasised that rescue teams had gone to the scene of the incident.

We are in contact with the president's escorts, but due to the complexity of the terrain, communication is somewhat difficult. We are waiting for the arrival of the rescue teams at the scene of the incident and at the place of landing of the helicopter to provide us with information, Vahidi added.

Iranian media reports that the search operation is being complicated by bad weather conditions.

State television reported that rescuers were trying to reach the crash site but were hampered by bad weather. Heavy rain and fog accompanied by strong winds were reported. The IRNA agency called the scene of the incident "a forest," the Iranian mass media reported.

In addition to the president, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir-Abdullahian, was on board the helicopter.

Preliminary, there is a possibility that there are no casualties on board. One of the passengers on board the president has already been contacted.

At the same time, the IRNA agency reports that the helicopter from Raisi crashed and "crashed on landing", but there is currently no information on possible casualties or damage.

The province's deputy governor for development, Ali Zakari, said he had not yet arrived at the accident scene and did not have details about the incident.

According to the official, the accident happened near Varzekan. He noted three rotorcraft: two landed safely, and one crashed.