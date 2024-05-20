Iran's president, MFA chief died in helicopter crash

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian died in a helicopter crash on the border with Azerbaijan on May 19.

What is known about the death of the president of Iran and other high-ranking officials

It is noted that together with Raisi and Amir Abdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, Malek Rahmati, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in East Azerbaijan province, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and several other unnamed persons were on board the helicopter. They all died.

The death of the President of Iran, Raisi, was confirmed by the country's Vice President Mansouri.

The government of Iran will hold an emergency meeting in connection with the death of the country's president and foreign minister, Iranian media reported.

According to Iranian and Western media, the debris found indicates that the helicopter completely burned up after falling in the mountainous area.

What is known about the helicopter crash with Iranian president?

In Iran, one of the helicopters with President Ibrahim Raisi on board made a hard landing due to difficult weather conditions.

According to Ahmad Vahidi, the head of the Iranian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Raisi and his companions were on board several helicopters, one of which had to make a hard landing due to difficult weather conditions.