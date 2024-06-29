A war of destruction will begin. Iran publicly appealed to Israel

Iran's representation at the UN at the official level began to claim that in the event of an Israeli attack on Lebanon, "a war of extermination will begin."

Iran again began to threaten Israel with war

Despite the fact that Iran considers the propaganda of the Zionist regime about the intention to attack Lebanon to be psychological warfare, if it launches a full-scale military aggression, a war of destruction will begin, says the official statement of the Iranian representation at the UN, which was published on the X network.

In addition, it is indicated that Tehran is currently considering all possible scenarios of the development of events, including the involvement of all Resistance fronts.

Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime's propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue. All options, incl. the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table.

On June 23, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu officially confirmed that the phase of intensive military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is close to ending.

According to him, as soon as the fierce fighting ends, the IDF will have the opportunity to deploy more forces along the northern border with Lebanon, where fighting with Hezbollah has intensified.

Currently, official Washington is doing everything possible to promote a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The issue will be discussed when Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant visits Washington for meetings with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other senior officials.