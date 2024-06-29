A war of destruction will begin. Iran publicly appealed to Israel

Iran's representation at the UN at the official level began to claim that in the event of an Israeli attack on Lebanon, "a war of extermination will begin."
Points of attention
- Iran is considering all possible scenarios of the development of events, even the involvement of the Resistance fronts.
- The leader of Israel confirms the end of the phase of hostilities against Hamas and plans to deploy forces along the border with Lebanon.
- The US and Israeli authorities are actively working on a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
Iran again began to threaten Israel with war
In addition, it is indicated that Tehran is currently considering all possible scenarios of the development of events, including the involvement of all Resistance fronts.
Israel's war against Hamas terrorists is breaking news
On June 23, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu officially confirmed that the phase of intensive military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is close to ending.
According to him, as soon as the fierce fighting ends, the IDF will have the opportunity to deploy more forces along the northern border with Lebanon, where fighting with Hezbollah has intensified.
Currently, official Washington is doing everything possible to promote a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
The issue will be discussed when Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant visits Washington for meetings with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other senior officials.
