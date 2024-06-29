A war of destruction will begin. Iran publicly appealed to Israel
Category
World
Publication date

A war of destruction will begin. Iran publicly appealed to Israel

Iran
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Iran's representation at the UN at the official level began to claim that in the event of an Israeli attack on Lebanon, "a war of extermination will begin."

Points of attention

  • Iran is considering all possible scenarios of the development of events, even the involvement of the Resistance fronts.
  • The leader of Israel confirms the end of the phase of hostilities against Hamas and plans to deploy forces along the border with Lebanon.
  • The US and Israeli authorities are actively working on a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Iran again began to threaten Israel with war

Despite the fact that Iran considers the propaganda of the Zionist regime about the intention to attack Lebanon to be psychological warfare, if it launches a full-scale military aggression, a war of destruction will begin, says the official statement of the Iranian representation at the UN, which was published on the X network.

In addition, it is indicated that Tehran is currently considering all possible scenarios of the development of events, including the involvement of all Resistance fronts.

Israel's war against Hamas terrorists is breaking news

On June 23, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu officially confirmed that the phase of intensive military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is close to ending.

According to him, as soon as the fierce fighting ends, the IDF will have the opportunity to deploy more forces along the northern border with Lebanon, where fighting with Hezbollah has intensified.

Currently, official Washington is doing everything possible to promote a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The issue will be discussed when Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant visits Washington for meetings with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other senior officials.

During her visit to Israel, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Annalena Burbok, is going to raise the issue of the particularly tense and dangerous situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon, the report says.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Ukraine could get Patriot batteries from Israel, analysts explain
Patriot air defence systems
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel has attacked Rafah, going against Biden and Macron
IDF

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?