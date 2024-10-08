The IDF eliminated another Hezbollah leader

As a result of an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Suheil Hussein Husseini was killed. In the Hezbollah group, he was responsible for the supply of weapons from Iran.

The IDF eliminated the main logistician of "Hezbollah"

According to the Israeli military, Husseini played a "crucial role" in the supply of weapons between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for the distribution of modern weapons among the group's units, controlling their transportation.

In addition, according to the IDF statement, Husseini was also "responsible for budgeting and logistical support of the most important projects of Hezbollah, including the coordination of terrorist attacks against Israel from Lebanon and Syria."

What preceded it

On September 28, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officially announced the death of the leader and one of the founders of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, as a result of an attack on Beirut on September 27. The Hezbollah group also confirmed the death of its leader.

On September 29, the IDF announced the liquidation of Nabil Kauk, the commander of the preventive security unit and a member of the Hezbollah Central Council.

On October 1, the Israel Defense Forces launched a ground operation called "Arrows of the North" in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah facilities and infrastructure.

On the same day, Iran carried out a massive shelling of Israeli territory. In a statement, the Iranian mission to the UN warned that any Israeli response would lead to "devastating" consequences, calling the missile strike a "legitimate and rational response to the Zionist regime" for attacks on Iranian citizens and violations of Iran's sovereignty.

When Israel announced that it was preparing a response to Iranian missile strikes, US President Joe Biden warned the country against attacks on Iranian oil facilities.

If I were in their place, I would think of other alternatives than the task of striking oil fields, - said Biden.

The administration of the US president also stated that they oppose an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear program.