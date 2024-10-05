The IDF eliminated the leader of the Hamas militants in Lebanon

The leader of the military wing of Hamas, Said Atallah Ali, was killed in an Israeli air strike near the city of Tripoli in Lebanon. This was announced in a joint statement by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Shin Bet intelligence service.

The IDF eliminated Said Atallah Ali

The agencies noted that a "high-ranking member of the military wing of Hamas in Lebanon" had been eliminated, who, they emphasized, "carried out terrorist attacks on Israeli targets and worked to recruit Hamas fighters in Lebanon."

At the same time, Hamas confirmed the death of Atalla Ali, who was named the leader of the Lebanese branch of its military wing. The statement said he died in the Beddawi refugee camp, where his home is located. Ali's wife and two daughters were also killed in the airstrike.

CNN added that the Beddawi camp, where Palestinian refugees live, is 5 km northeast of Tripoli.

Lebanon's second-largest city, Tripoli, is not believed to have been targeted since the 2006 conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. Israeli strikes are mainly concentrated in the south of the country and on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut. Share

Israel is preparing for an operation to retaliate against Iran

The Israeli military is planning a "significant and serious" retaliation against Iran for a massive missile attack on the country last week. In particular, the IDF plans to expand its operations on several fronts before the anniversary of the invasion of Israel on October 7.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing a response to Iran's unprecedented and illegal attack on the Israeli civilian population and Israel, a military official told the publication anonymously.

When Israel announced that it was preparing a response to Iranian missile strikes, US President Joe Biden warned the country against attacks on Iranian oil facilities.

If I were them, I would think of other alternatives than the task of striking the oil fields.

The administration of the US president also stated that they oppose an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear program.