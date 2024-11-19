Israel may transfer Russian weapons confiscated from Hamas and Hezbollah to Ukraine

According to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Sharren Haskel, his country should hand over to Ukraine the Russian-made weapons confiscated from the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists and the Palestinian Hamas militants.
Will Israel dare to hand over Russian weapons confiscated from Hamas and Hezbollah to Ukraine?
It is noted that Haskell's proposal has already been supported by Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk.
The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that both countries have common enemies.
Korniychuk noted that the presence of Russian weapons in the possession of Hezbollah and Hamas terrorists indicates that the Kremlin provides support to these terrorist groups, as well as to their main sponsor, Iran.
What is known about Israel's confiscation of Russian weapons from Hamas and Hezbollah
As Wall Street Journal journalists note , during a ground operation in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military discovered a large stockpile of Russian weapons, confirming long-standing suspicions that Russia was actively helping Hezbollah by supplying weapons.
According to Syrian and Arab officials, some of the weapons, including anti-tank missiles, were manufactured in 2020 and sent to Lebanon from Russian warehouses in Syria.
The weapons that the Israeli forces are finding now are newer and more sophisticated. According to military analysts, it significantly strengthened Hezbollah's ability to resist.
Anti-tank missiles have become one of the most effective weapons in Hezbollah's arsenal.
The Israeli prime minister's office declined to comment, while Russia and Syria ignored the request.
Journalists of the publication note that Hezbollah has access to stocks of Russian weapons on the territory of Syria and it was used every time when the Lebanese terrorists needed to get more missiles.
