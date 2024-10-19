"Hezbollah" attacked the house of the leader of Israel

Hezbollah terrorists used an attack drone to attack the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea.
Points of attention
- No one was injured in the attack, as Netanyahu and his wife were not at home.
- Joe Biden believes there is a chance to avoid all-out war in the Middle East.
- The US president assured that the United States will protect Israel and send aid.
The house of the leader of Israel has become a new target of terrorists
The information about the attack was officially confirmed by Netanyahu's office. What is important to understand was previously reported by Walla with reference to eyewitnesses.
In addition, it is emphasized that Netanyahu's neighbors heard a powerful explosion.
As the journalists managed to find out, the prime minister and his wife Sarah were not at home at the time of the attack, no one was injured as a result of the attack.
The publication Euronews, referring to the government's statement, states that it was a drone of the Lebanese group "Hezbollah".
We will remind that earlier the IDF was able to successfully destroy the new leader of Hezbollah. According to the latest information, Hashim Safi al-Din was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on October 4.
Is a major war in the Middle East possible?
American leader Joe Biden shared his opinion earlier.
The US president suggested that the worst-case scenario can be avoided, but it will not be an easy task.
Journalists asked the American leader whether he is ready to send US troops to help Israel.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-