"Hezbollah" attacked the house of the leader of Israel

Hezbollah terrorists used an attack drone to attack the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea.

The house of the leader of Israel has become a new target of terrorists

The information about the attack was officially confirmed by Netanyahu's office. What is important to understand was previously reported by Walla with reference to eyewitnesses.

In addition, it is emphasized that Netanyahu's neighbors heard a powerful explosion.

As the journalists managed to find out, the prime minister and his wife Sarah were not at home at the time of the attack, no one was injured as a result of the attack.

The publication Euronews, referring to the government's statement, states that it was a drone of the Lebanese group "Hezbollah".

We will remind that earlier the IDF was able to successfully destroy the new leader of Hezbollah. According to the latest information, Hashim Safi al-Din was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on October 4.

Safi al-Din took over the leadership of Hezbollah a few days ago, after the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, who led the group for more than 30 years. Share

Is a major war in the Middle East possible?

American leader Joe Biden shared his opinion earlier.

The US president suggested that the worst-case scenario can be avoided, but it will not be an easy task.

How sure are you that it won't rain? Look, I don't believe there will be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it... But there is still a lot to do, a lot to do. Joe Biden President of the USA

Journalists asked the American leader whether he is ready to send US troops to help Israel.