The President of Iran met with Putin in Turkmenistan after condemning the aggression of Russian against Ukraine

On October 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived on an official visit to Turkmenistan, where he already had time to meet with the new president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian. As you know, Tehran is one of the largest suppliers of attack drones, missiles and other weapons for the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, but this did not prevent him from meeting with Putin.
  • Putin and Pezeshkian discussed bilateral issues and the sharp escalation of the situation in the Middle East.
  • The newly elected president of Iran categorically denies providing missiles to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

What Putin and Pezeshkian talked about

We actively work together in the international arena and our assessments of events in the world are often very close, said the illegitimate head of the Kremlin during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

As for the latter's statements, he began to publicly demand that Israel cease hostilities in the Middle East.

The politician cynically lied that it was Tel Aviv that violated "all possible international agreements".

What is important to understand is the first meeting between the Russian dictator Putin and the newly elected president of Iran.

As Yury Ushakov, an assistant to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, said recently, the parties will discuss bilateral issues, as well as the sharp aggravation of the situation in the Middle East.

The new president of Iran condemned Russia's war against Ukraine

Back in September, the newly elected president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, began to claim that he had negotiated with the West regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

Moreover, the head of state categorically denies providing missiles to Moscow, which he condemned for "aggression" during the war.

He made this statement during his participation in the UN General Assembly in New York.

We are ready to sit down with Europeans and Americans for dialogue and negotiations. We have never approved of Russian aggression against Ukrainian territory, Pezeshkiyan said.

What is important to understand is that the US recently accused Iran of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for the war in Ukraine, Tehran denies these accusations.

