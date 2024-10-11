As the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Čolaku, stated, as of today, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is doing everything possible to prevent Moldova from joining the European Union.

Russia continues to interfere in the politics of Moldova

It is important to understand that Marcel Cholak's new loud warning was related to the recent statement of the scandalous Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova.

As you know, the latter cynically lied that Romania is doing everything possible to "annex" Moldova.

In response to these criticisms, the Romanian government issued a statement stating that "aggressive" Russian propaganda distorts historical facts and ignores modern realities, and must be countered by all available means to ensure Moldova's EU integration.

The Russian authorities are desperately trying to derail Moldova from its European path with the help of disinformation, Marcel Čolaku publicly warned. Share

In addition, he appealed to all Moldovan leaders and urged them to be firm and not to be "intimidated" by the Putin regime.

"Romania stands side by side with Moldova in realizing the European dream," Čolaku reminded. Share

Putin has already chosen the next victim in the event of Ukraine's defeat

As the journalists of The Washington Post managed to find out, the Kremlin plans to launch an attack on Moldova in case of success in the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine.

The publication's analyst Josh Rogin shares data that after February 24, 2022, 3 million residents of Moldova are in constant anxiety and with a sense of instability.

The question is not whether the Russians want to invade, the only question is whether they can. God forbid that the Russians become emboldened. Obviously, Moldova would be next. And after that, one can only guess what will happen — the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popshoi, said recently. Share

The editors of the publication also draw attention to the fact that the Kremlin is currently waging a hybrid war against Moldova.