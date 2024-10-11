As the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Čolaku, stated, as of today, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is doing everything possible to prevent Moldova from joining the European Union.
Russia continues to interfere in the politics of Moldova
It is important to understand that Marcel Cholak's new loud warning was related to the recent statement of the scandalous Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova.
As you know, the latter cynically lied that Romania is doing everything possible to "annex" Moldova.
In response to these criticisms, the Romanian government issued a statement stating that "aggressive" Russian propaganda distorts historical facts and ignores modern realities, and must be countered by all available means to ensure Moldova's EU integration.
In addition, he appealed to all Moldovan leaders and urged them to be firm and not to be "intimidated" by the Putin regime.
Putin has already chosen the next victim in the event of Ukraine's defeat
As the journalists of The Washington Post managed to find out, the Kremlin plans to launch an attack on Moldova in case of success in the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine.
The publication's analyst Josh Rogin shares data that after February 24, 2022, 3 million residents of Moldova are in constant anxiety and with a sense of instability.
The editors of the publication also draw attention to the fact that the Kremlin is currently waging a hybrid war against Moldova.
