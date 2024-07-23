According to the Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova, Marko Shevchenko, representatives of both countries are currently negotiating the return to Ukraine of citizens of draft age who evade military service.
Points of attention
- Representatives of Ukraine and Moldova are currently negotiating the return of citizens of draft age who evade military service, presenting a complex challenge to both countries.
- The situation highlights the need for immediate action to address the mass exodus of Ukrainian men fleeing to Moldova, posing a serious problem that requires urgent solutions.
- The negotiations reveal the dilemma of citizens who do not wish to return to Ukraine but lack asylum in Moldova, prompting the search for individualized solutions for each case of evader.
- The lack of exact statistics on the number of evaders and the complex logistics of their return underscore the intricate nature of this diplomatic issue.
- The Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova emphasizes the importance of approaching both macro and micro problems in handling the evader situation, urging for practical and sustainable solutions.
What is known about the negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova regarding the return of evaders
According to Shevchenko, Kyiv is currently in dialogue with Chisinau regarding the return of Ukrainians of military age who fled to Moldova and are hiding there.
The ambassador noted that a number of evaders stopped by Moldovan border guards received asylum in this country.
A certain number are still in unclear whereabouts.
How Ukrainian men manage to flee en masse to Moldova
The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that this situation must be resolved immediately.
