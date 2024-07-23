According to the Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova, Marko Shevchenko, representatives of both countries are currently negotiating the return to Ukraine of citizens of draft age who evade military service.

What is known about the negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova regarding the return of evaders

According to Shevchenko, Kyiv is currently in dialogue with Chisinau regarding the return of Ukrainians of military age who fled to Moldova and are hiding there.

The ambassador noted that a number of evaders stopped by Moldovan border guards received asylum in this country.

A certain number are still in unclear whereabouts.

Ukrainian-Moldovan border

They are not detained, they probably either stay in the territory of Moldova or go to other countries. There are no exact statistics on the number of such people. When I talk to my colleagues, I say that if we cannot solve a big problem, it is better to solve smaller ones alone - what to do with people who have been refused asylum by Moldova - emphasized Shevchenko. Share

How Ukrainian men manage to flee en masse to Moldova

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that this situation must be resolved immediately.