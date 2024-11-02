Supervised the launch of rockets over Israel. The IDF eliminated the commander of the Hezbollah fighters

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on the evening of November 2 that the commander of the missile unit of the Hezbollah terrorist group, Jafar Hader Fawr, had been killed in southern Lebanon.

According to the military, an Israeli Air Force fighter jet, in cooperation with the Northern Command, eliminated Fawr in the Joouaiya area of southern Lebanon.

The commander of the group's drone unit was also killed.

It is noted that Faur was responsible for shelling northern Israel with rockets and drones from eastern Lebanon.

Jafar Khader Faur

It was his unit that first fired at Israel on October 8, 2023. He was giving orders to start a conflict along Israel's northern border. Share

Faure is also responsible for the rocket attack on Metulla on October 31, which killed five civilians.

Israel eliminated Hamas leader Sinwar

In a message to foreign ministers around the world, Katz confirmed that leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed, becoming the first Israeli official to do so officially.

Mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, who is responsible for the October 7 massacre and atrocities, was killed today by IDF soldiers. This is a great military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the axis of evil of radical Islam led by Iran.

The statement said the killing "creates an opportunity" for the immediate release of the hostages and the creation of a Gaza free from the control of Hamas and Iran.