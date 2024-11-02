The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on the evening of November 2 that the commander of the missile unit of the Hezbollah terrorist group, Jafar Hader Fawr, had been killed in southern Lebanon.
- IDF's successful elimination of the Hezbollah commander and Hamas leader highlights Israel's commitment to combat terrorism and secure the region.
- The attacks on militant groups by Israeli forces serve as crucial steps in promoting regional security and stability in the Middle East.
- The elimination of key militant leaders like Jafar Hader Fawr and Yahya Sinwar creates opportunities to improve the situation in the region and progress towards peace.
- Israel's military and moral achievements against radical Islamic groups led by Iran demonstrate a strong stance in the fight against terrorism.
- The actions taken by IDF not only enhance Israeli security but also contribute to the global effort in combating the axis of evil threatening peace and stability.
The IDF eliminated the commander of the Hezbollah rocket launchers
According to the military, an Israeli Air Force fighter jet, in cooperation with the Northern Command, eliminated Fawr in the Joouaiya area of southern Lebanon.
The commander of the group's drone unit was also killed.
It is noted that Faur was responsible for shelling northern Israel with rockets and drones from eastern Lebanon.
Faure is also responsible for the rocket attack on Metulla on October 31, which killed five civilians.
Israel eliminated Hamas leader Sinwar
In a message to foreign ministers around the world, Katz confirmed that leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed, becoming the first Israeli official to do so officially.
Mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, who is responsible for the October 7 massacre and atrocities, was killed today by IDF soldiers. This is a great military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the axis of evil of radical Islam led by Iran.
The statement said the killing "creates an opportunity" for the immediate release of the hostages and the creation of a Gaza free from the control of Hamas and Iran.
