Protests began in Israel after Prime Minister Netanyahu's unexpected decision

The leader of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, officially confirmed that he decided to fire the head of the Ministry of Defense, Yoav Gallant. After that, people in the country began to protest.
Points of attention
- Prime Minister Netanyahu accused Gallant of indirectly helping the country's enemies.
- Protesters in Tel Aviv oppose Netanyahu's decision, blocking traffic on highways and setting cars on fire.
- Among the organizers of the protest are anti-government groups and families of hostages who criticize the actions of the prime minister.
How Netanyahu comments on his decision
As journalists managed to find out, the head of the country has already thanked Gallant for his service and announced that his tenure will end 2 days after this decision was announced.
In addition, he added that he and the Minister of Defense "differed in views on the management of the war."
According to Netanyahu, Gallant made statements and resorted to decisions that contradict the decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Moreover, the country's leader accused the latter of indirectly helping Israel's enemies.
Why did protests break out in Israel?
People took to the streets to voice their displeasure immediately after Gallant's firing was announced.
According to journalists, protestors in Tel Aviv are already blocking traffic on highways and setting fire to cars on the Ayalon Highway.
According to the country's leader himself, most members of the government agree with his decision to fire the defense minister.
In addition, it is already known that Gallant will be replaced by the current head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-