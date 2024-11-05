Protests began in Israel after Prime Minister Netanyahu's unexpected decision

The leader of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, officially confirmed that he decided to fire the head of the Ministry of Defense, Yoav Gallant. After that, people in the country began to protest.

How Netanyahu comments on his decision

As journalists managed to find out, the head of the country has already thanked Gallant for his service and announced that his tenure will end 2 days after this decision was announced.

"Unfortunately, although in the first months of the war there was trust between me and the Minister of Defense and we had very fruitful work, in the last months this trust has cracked," Benjamin Netanyahu admitted. Share

In addition, he added that he and the Minister of Defense "differed in views on the management of the war."

According to Netanyahu, Gallant made statements and resorted to decisions that contradict the decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Moreover, the country's leader accused the latter of indirectly helping Israel's enemies.

I made many attempts to overcome these differences, but they became wider and wider. They also became known to the public in an unacceptable way, and what's worse, they became known to the enemies — our enemies enjoyed it and benefited greatly from it, — said the Prime Minister. Share

Why did protests break out in Israel?

People took to the streets to voice their displeasure immediately after Gallant's firing was announced.

According to journalists, protestors in Tel Aviv are already blocking traffic on highways and setting fire to cars on the Ayalon Highway.

Among those calling for the protests are anti-government groups and families of the hostages, who accuse Netanyahu of playing politics and putting their loved ones at risk. Share

According to the country's leader himself, most members of the government agree with his decision to fire the defense minister.

In addition, it is already known that Gallant will be replaced by the current head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz.