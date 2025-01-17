Israel and Hamas sign peace deal — important details

On January 17, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially announced the signing of an agreement with Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Hamas' war against Israel is over

Official Tel Aviv reported that the Israeli Cabinet has already scheduled a meeting to hold a vote on ratifying the agreement.

According to the country's leader's spokesman, a full government meeting will be held on the evening of January 18.

If the agreement is successfully voted for, it will enter into force on January 20, a day later than originally planned.

According to media reports, the first three hostages, who were supposed to be released on Sunday, will have to wait another day.

The State of Israel is committed to achieving all the goals of the war, including the return of all our hostages — both living and dead, Benjamin Netanyahu's team stressed. Share

Details of the Israel-Hamas peace agreement

As journalists managed to find out, the document was signed on January 16 in Doha, Egypt.

Representatives of Israel, Qatar, the United States, and Hamas participated in the signing process — which is important to understand, it took place after several days of intense negotiations.

The document states that in the first stage, 33 Israeli hostages will be released, including women, children, men over 50 years old, and the wounded.

After that, Tel Aviv will release more than 700 Palestinian prisoners, including more than 270 people accused of killing Israelis, as well as a thousand Palestinians detained during the war but not involved in the October 7 attacks.

In addition, it is noted that 600 trucks with humanitarian aid and 50 fuel trucks, 200,000 tents and 60,000 mobile homes for displaced people will be sent to Gaza.