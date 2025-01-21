Israel launches counter-terrorism operation in West Bank

Israel announced the start of a counter-terrorism operation called "Iron Wall" in the West Bank. The operation began on January 21.

What is known about Israel's counter-terrorism operation?

As reported by the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu's counter-terrorism operation, called "Iron Wall," is aimed at combating terrorist cells in the city of Jenin, located in the Palestinian Authority.

According to Netanyahu, the main goal of the operation is to "eradication of terrorism" and strengthen security in the Judea and Samaria region. The operation is being carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"This is another step towards our main goal of ensuring security in Judea and Samaria. We are acting systematically and decisively against Iranian influence wherever it spreads: in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, as well as in Judea and Samaria, " Netanyahu said. Share

It is worth noting that the operation was launched after the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas group, which provides for the mutual release of hostages.

Israel releases nearly 100 Palestinians as part of Hamas deal

According to Palestinian sources, some of the released individuals were taken to Ramallah, as well as to their homes in East Jerusalem.

Ahead of the release of the Israeli hostages, the Israeli Prison Service transferred the first group of Palestinian prisoners to Ofer Prison in the West Bank. There, their identities were confirmed by security forces and Red Cross representatives, and they underwent medical examinations before their final release in coordination with the government.

Among those released:

78 people are West Bank residents who were released at the Beituniya checkpoint near Ofer prison.

12 people are residents of East Jerusalem who were released from the Russian Complex prison and returned home.

Under the terms of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Israel is to release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.