On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the UN noted that according to the results of recent studies, more than a billion people on the planet are considered poor.
Points of attention
- The UN report highlights that over a billion people are currently living in poverty worldwide, with 455 million residing in countries experiencing active or frozen armed conflicts.
- In conflict-affected nations, significant challenges exist, such as lack of access to electricity, nutrition, and education, with 25% of the poor lacking electricity and 8% experiencing child mortality.
- Children are the most vulnerable in poverty-stricken conditions, as seen with 27.9% of global children living in poverty compared to 13.5% of adults.
- Approximately 828 million individuals lack adequate sanitation, and 886 million people are living in inadequate housing, indicating the widespread deprivation of basic necessities.
- Afghanistan stands out as the country with the highest poverty level, experiencing a rise of 5.3 million people living below the poverty line from 2015 to 2023.
What is known about the scale of poverty in the world
According to the UN, 1.1 billion people currently live in poverty. At the same time, 455 million of them live in countries with active or frozen armed conflicts.
The UN analysis covers the period of the last 10 years. The study analyzed the situation with the level of well-being in 112 countries of the world with a total population of 6.3 billion people.
A further 20 countries are also considered in the additional UN analysis.
According to the research results:
in countries where wars continue, 34.8% of the population lives in poverty;
in peaceful countries, three times less people live in poverty — approximately 10.9% of citizens.
At the same time, according to the UN, there is a decrease in the level of poverty in 76 countries.
Among the countries that have suffered as a result of armed conflicts, the following problems are noted :
25% of people belonging to the poor part of the population do not have access to electricity;
20.8% — experience problems with nutrition;
17.7% do not have access to children's education.
The child mortality rate in conflict-affected countries reaches 8%.
It is emphasized that children are the most vulnerable in conditions of living in poverty. Globally, 27.9% of children live in poverty, while the number of adults in similar conditions is 13.5%.
What is known about the number of people in the world below the poverty line
828 million people do not have access to adequate sanitation. And 886 million people are forced to live in unsuitable housing.
The UN considers Afghanistan to be the country with the highest level of poverty. From 2015 to 2023, the number of people belonging to the poor in this country increased by 5.3 million.