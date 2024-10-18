On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the UN noted that according to the results of recent studies, more than a billion people on the planet are considered poor.

What is known about the scale of poverty in the world

According to the UN, 1.1 billion people currently live in poverty. At the same time, 455 million of them live in countries with active or frozen armed conflicts.

The UN analysis covers the period of the last 10 years. The study analyzed the situation with the level of well-being in 112 countries of the world with a total population of 6.3 billion people.

A further 20 countries are also considered in the additional UN analysis.

Poverty

According to the research results:

in countries where wars continue, 34.8% of the population lives in poverty;

in peaceful countries, three times less people live in poverty — approximately 10.9% of citizens.

At the same time, according to the UN, there is a decrease in the level of poverty in 76 countries.

Among the countries that have suffered as a result of armed conflicts, the following problems are noted :

25% of people belonging to the poor part of the population do not have access to electricity;

20.8% — experience problems with nutrition;

17.7% do not have access to children's education.

The child mortality rate in conflict-affected countries reaches 8%.

It is emphasized that children are the most vulnerable in conditions of living in poverty. Globally, 27.9% of children live in poverty, while the number of adults in similar conditions is 13.5%.

What is known about the number of people in the world below the poverty line

828 million people do not have access to adequate sanitation. And 886 million people are forced to live in unsuitable housing.