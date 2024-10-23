Production of Ukrainian drones. The Ministry of Defense reported on the over-implementation of the 2024 plan
Production of Ukrainian drones. The Ministry of Defense reported on the over-implementation of the 2024 plan

a drone
Source:  RBC Ukraine

Ukraine exceeded the plan for the production of drones. In total, in 2024, the Ministry of Defense allowed more than 900 new types of weapons and military equipment into operation.

Ukraine produced more than 1 million drones in 2024

Ukraine managed to exceed plans for the production of drones, which the former Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn spoke about at the end of last year. He stated that in 2024, Ukraine plans to produce one million FPV drones, more than 10,000 strike drones with an average flight range, and more than a thousand drones with a range of over a thousand kilometers.

This was reported by First Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Gavryliuk.

I will not name the numbers. But all these indicators in this direction, from these nomenclatures, have been exceeded. This is thanks to the creation of favorable conditions for the development of the defense industry in Ukraine in this direction. That is, the Cabinet of Ministers created such conditions that encouraged the expansion of production, its scaling and the creation of a large number of private enterprises.

Ivan Gavrylyuk

Ivan Gavrylyuk

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The deputy minister of defense added that the production has taken a very important step in the creation of unmanned systems. This especially applies to unmanned aircraft, short and long range.

Also, a big step was taken this year in the direction of the development of ground robotic complexes and surface complexes. In total, more than 900 new types of weapons and military equipment were codified and put into service in the Defense Forces this year — that's in nine months of 2024.

According to Gavrylyuk, since February 2022, more than 200 unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) of various types and purposes, and more than 40 domestically produced ground robotic systems (RGS) have been approved for delivery to the troops. Most of them will be in 2024. For nine months of the current year, 140 BpAK and 33 NRK were put into operation.

Long-range Ukrainian drones are an effective weapon — Austin

Austin noted that Ukraine has been using its long-range drones for strikes "with great success." In particular, Ukrainian defenders were recently able to attack warehouses with strategic-level ammunition, "which affected the battlefield."

Austin drew attention to the fact that Ukraine can produce such drones on its own, and also quickly expand production.

Drones have proven their effectiveness and accuracy. When you consider the fact that a single precision guided missile costs close to a million dollars in some cases, and they can produce these drones in huge quantities for less. So if you look at the balance and the effect it creates on the battlefield, I think it has great potential.

