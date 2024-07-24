Ukrainian drones targeted about 200 objects on the territory of the Russian Federation — Syrskyi
Ukrainian drones targeted about 200 objects on the territory of the Russian Federation — Syrskyi

Source:  The Guardian

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Ukrainian military, thanks to the long-range kamikaze drones, targeted about 200 objects of critical infrastructure and the territory of the Russian Federation.

  • Marine drones of Ukraine sank a third of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, which became a big problem for the Kremlin.
  • The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky is confident of the return of Crimea, but the details of the de-occupation are a big military secret.
  • In the war against Ukraine, Russia's losses exceed Ukraine's by three times, especially in some directions.
  • The goal of the Ukrainian military is to win for the liberation of our citizens who are in the occupied territories.

Syrskyi disclosed the number of objects of the Russian Federation that were attacked by Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky noted that all these objects were related to "military logistics" and included factories, fuel depots and ammunition depots.

Syrsky reminded that naval drones sank about a third of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

It really became a trap for them and a grave for some [ships],” said the commander-in-chief.

He also added that the Kremlin was forced to "completely withdraw its forces" from the port of temporarily occupied Sevastopol after a series of Ukrainian attacks.

Syrsky has no doubts about the return of Crimea

As the Commander-in-Chief noted, this is a very real scenario.

However, as of today, he cannot reveal all the details, because how the process of deoccupation of the peninsula will take place is a "big military secret."

We will do everything possible to reach the internationally recognized borders of 1991. We must win... to free our citizens who are in the occupied territories and who are suffering.

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

In addition, Oleksandr Syrsky emphasized that Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are three times higher than Ukraine's.

According to him, in some directions we are talking about even higher indicators.

Their number of dead is much higher, — emphasized the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

