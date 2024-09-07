Ukrainian drones hit Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km ― Budanov

The head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, officially confirmed that Ukraine was able to create drones that have already successfully attacked Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km. He announced this while congratulating the intelligence community on the Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine, which is celebrated on September 7.

The production of Ukrainian drones reached a completely new level

Unmanned systems, the development of which is now being worked on by the best specialists, in particular representatives of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, already allow striking military objects of the aggressor state at a distance of up to 1,800 km. Kyrylo Budanov Head of DIU

The head of Ukrainian intelligence also drew attention to the fact that enemy military airfields, which are a source of constant threat to peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages, regularly flinch from air attacks.

Kyrylo Budanov promised Ukrainians that the entire infrastructure of Russia, which is working for the war, has suffered and will suffer losses.

The head of the GUR also reminded that in 2024, Ukraine was finally able to prove that Russia does not control the Black Sea.

Thanks to the powerful blows, the enemy was forced to withdraw his fleet to a "safe" distance, to leave the maritime boundaries that he had long considered his own.

However, this is only an illusion of control. After all, having unleashed a large-scale aggression against Ukraine, there is now no safe place for the occupying army of the Russian Federation and the structures derived from it. The punishment can be postponed, but never canceled, Kyrylo Budanov warned. Share

Zelenskyi and Syrskyi also congratulated the Ukrainian intelligence officers

The head of state noted that on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine, we should thank everyone who obtains important information for our country, inflicts heavy losses on our enemy, significantly weakens its potential, and protects the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

We are proud of you and your results. Glory to the military intelligence of Ukraine! — stressed Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Share

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi also joined in the congratulations, noting that success on the battlefield and effective destruction of the enemy directly depend on the coordinated work of scouts.

He also drew attention to the fact that thousands of scouts with weapons in their hands side by side as part of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling Russian attacks on the front lines, bringing our victory closer.