Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. Among the injured are two children
Ukraine
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipropetrovsk region
On November 2, an explosion rang out in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region around 5:00 p.m. According to preliminary information, infrastructure was damaged by Russian shelling. There are currently 5 wounded, including two children.

  • An explosion in the Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in infrastructure damage and injury to five individuals, including two children.
  • The Russian army targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region, highlighting the escalating threat of Russian aggression.
  • Immediate action is crucial to protect the civilian population in the face of growing hostilities and attacks from Russia.
  • A car in Nikopol was attacked by a Russian drone, leading to injuries of four individuals, with two minors fatally wounded.
  • The incidents underscore the importance of addressing the ongoing conflict and ensuring the safety of vulnerable populations in the region.

The Russian army targeted a car in Nikopol with a drone

There were four people in the car, including two minor children.

All were injured after the drone strike, and a 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were fatally injured.

A 25-year-old man and a four-year-old child were injured. The girl is in serious condition.

