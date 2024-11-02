Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. Among the injured are two children

On November 2, an explosion rang out in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region around 5:00 p.m. According to preliminary information, infrastructure was damaged by Russian shelling. There are currently 5 wounded, including two children.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are wounded

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

An explosion rang out in the Dnipro district. The infrastructure was damaged due to an enemy attack. Previously, five people were injured. Among them are two children.

Currently, information about the victims and destruction is being clarified.

The Russian army targeted a car in Nikopol with a drone

There were four people in the car, including two minor children.

All were injured after the drone strike, and a 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were fatally injured.

A 25-year-old man and a four-year-old child were injured. The girl is in serious condition.