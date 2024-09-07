Russian occupiers shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery — one person was killed and one injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian occupiers shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery — one person was killed and one injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol district
Читати українською

One woman was killed and another was injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region on the afternoon of September 7.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in the death of one woman and the injury of another.
  • Several private houses and commercial buildings were destroyed due to the artillery shelling by the Russian forces.
  • The enemy also targeted Myrivska and Marganetska communities in the Nikopol region, resulting in casualties and damages to infrastructure and farm buildings.
  • The Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted an enemy reconnaissance drone, preventing further attacks.
  • Medical assistance was provided to the injured residents, with ongoing efforts to save the lives of those affected by the artillery shelling.

Russia attacked the Nikopol district

Today, the enemy directed heavy artillery at Myrivska and Marganetska communities in Nikopol region. In the Marganets community, he killed a 76-year-old woman. Condolences to the relatives... Another 60-year-old local woman was injured. In general, several occupations took place in the settlements of these communities. It burned dry. Three private houses and a fence were damaged. A cow and a dozen geese died.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

He added that the Russians were hitting Nikopol itself with drones. Damaged infrastructure and farm buildings. It passed without casualties.

During the day, the Air Defense Forces worked in the region. Our defenders of the sky destroyed the enemy reconnaissance drone.

Russia shelled Nikopol with artillery

Two women were injured in Nikopol by enemy artillery shelling. Doctors assess the condition of the 84-year-old woman as serious. They do everything possible to save. A 59-year-old resident also sought medical help.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

According to him, the enemy fired half a dozen shells into the city. Because of this, a two-story private house and an outbuilding were occupied. There are other destructions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery. Two women died
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery. Two women died
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Nikopol. One person died, 5 others were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian army shelled Nikopol. One person died, 5 others were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery — there are wounded
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?