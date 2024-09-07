Russian occupiers shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery — one person was killed and one injured

One woman was killed and another was injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region on the afternoon of September 7.
Russia attacked the Nikopol district
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.
He added that the Russians were hitting Nikopol itself with drones. Damaged infrastructure and farm buildings. It passed without casualties.
During the day, the Air Defense Forces worked in the region. Our defenders of the sky destroyed the enemy reconnaissance drone.
Russia shelled Nikopol with artillery
Two women were injured in Nikopol by enemy artillery shelling. Doctors assess the condition of the 84-year-old woman as serious. They do everything possible to save. A 59-year-old resident also sought medical help.
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.
According to him, the enemy fired half a dozen shells into the city. Because of this, a two-story private house and an outbuilding were occupied. There are other destructions.
