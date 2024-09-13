The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones — there are wounded

On September 13, the Russian army attacked several communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region using artillery and attack drones. One resident of Nikopol and two residents of Marhanets were injured as a result of the shelling.

Nikopol and Marganets were shelled by artillery. Three people were injured in this shelling.

In the district center, 6 apartment buildings and 5 private buildings were damaged. Mutilated utility company, medical center, cafe, shop, car wash, 17 cars. Power lines were also affected. Sergey Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Power lines were also damaged in the Marganets community after shelling by the Russian army. There is a lot of damage, four private houses and an enterprise were affected.

Damage was recorded in the garage cooperative in the Marganets community, four cars and a motorcycle were damaged.

The explosions on September 13 were also heard by residents of Pokrovska, Chervonogrigorivska and Myrivska common. Infrastructure, a shop and a car were destroyed due to shelling by the Russian army.

In total, the Russians targeted Nikopol region twenty times. Heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Ammunition was also dropped from the BpLA, Lysak wrote. Share

The Russian army is shelling the Dnipropetrovsk region almost every day

After the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine, the occupying forces captured Energodar in the Zaporizhzhia region. Opposite this city across the Dnipro River is Nikopol.

The Russian army is shelling Nikopol and Marnanetsk communities with artillery almost every day. They place weapons on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP so that the Armed Forces do not fire back.

Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih are further away, so the Russian army attacks them with rockets and "shahedes".