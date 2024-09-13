The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones — there are wounded
The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones — there are wounded

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
shelling
On September 13, the Russian army attacked several communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region using artillery and attack drones. One resident of Nikopol and two residents of Marhanets were injured as a result of the shelling.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on September 13 with artillery and drones.
  • As a result of the shelling, residents of Nikopol and Marhanets, as well as the infrastructure of the region, suffered.
  • After the attack, damage to houses, cars, utilities and power lines was recorded.
  • The Russian army is shelling several communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region almost every day and harming the civilian population.

The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region on September 13

Nikopol and Marganets were shelled by artillery. Three people were injured in this shelling.

In the district center, 6 apartment buildings and 5 private buildings were damaged. Mutilated utility company, medical center, cafe, shop, car wash, 17 cars. Power lines were also affected.

Sergey Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Power lines were also damaged in the Marganets community after shelling by the Russian army. There is a lot of damage, four private houses and an enterprise were affected.

Damage was recorded in the garage cooperative in the Marganets community, four cars and a motorcycle were damaged.

The consequences of the shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region by the Russian army on September 13

The explosions on September 13 were also heard by residents of Pokrovska, Chervonogrigorivska and Myrivska common. Infrastructure, a shop and a car were destroyed due to shelling by the Russian army.

In total, the Russians targeted Nikopol region twenty times. Heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Ammunition was also dropped from the BpLA, Lysak wrote.

The Russian army is shelling the Dnipropetrovsk region almost every day

After the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine, the occupying forces captured Energodar in the Zaporizhzhia region. Opposite this city across the Dnipro River is Nikopol.

The Russian army is shelling Nikopol and Marnanetsk communities with artillery almost every day. They place weapons on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP so that the Armed Forces do not fire back.

Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih are further away, so the Russian army attacks them with rockets and "shahedes".

