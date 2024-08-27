Russia is massively shelling Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of strikes by Russian troops in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts on August 26, one person was killed and nine others were injured.

Russia massively bombards Dnipropetrovsk region on August 26

The Nikopol district suffered from Russian shelling throughout the day. The district center, Myrivska, Chervonogrigorivska, Pokrovska and Marganetska communities were attacked by enemies.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

As a result of the strikes of the Russian Federation, a total of eight people were injured in the area during the day, one person died.

Enemy fire there damaged six high-rise buildings and a private house, an outbuilding, infrastructure, an enterprise, solar panels, a shop, five cars, two buses, power lines and a gas pipeline. There were several fires.

In the Kryvorizka district, as a result of the morning attack of the Russian troops, according to detailed information, a 42-year-old woman was injured, she had cut wounds. Medics provided assistance to the victim, her condition is satisfactory.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, clarified in Telegram that a 14-year-old girl was injured in the Nikopol district.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

It is noted that another man, who was under the rubble, was rescued.