Russia is massively shelling Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
Russia is massively shelling Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and wounded

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipropetrovsk region
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of strikes by Russian troops in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts on August 26, one person was killed and nine others were injured.

  • Russian troops conducted massive shelling in the Nikopol and Kryvorizky districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.
  • Several high-rise buildings, cars, private houses, and infrastructure were damaged as a result of the attacks by Russian forces.
  • The attacks led to a high risk of fires and destruction of critical infrastructure in the affected areas.
  • Medical aid was provided to the injured, including a woman with cut wounds and a 14-year-old girl, highlighting the human toll of the conflict.
  • The assault by Russian forces underscores the ongoing violence and instability in the Dnipropetrovsk region, with authorities responding to the emergency situation.

Russia massively bombards Dnipropetrovsk region on August 26

The Nikopol district suffered from Russian shelling throughout the day. The district center, Myrivska, Chervonogrigorivska, Pokrovska and Marganetska communities were attacked by enemies.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

As a result of the strikes of the Russian Federation, a total of eight people were injured in the area during the day, one person died.

Enemy fire there damaged six high-rise buildings and a private house, an outbuilding, infrastructure, an enterprise, solar panels, a shop, five cars, two buses, power lines and a gas pipeline. There were several fires.

In the Kryvorizka district, as a result of the morning attack of the Russian troops, according to detailed information, a 42-year-old woman was injured, she had cut wounds. Medics provided assistance to the victim, her condition is satisfactory.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, clarified in Telegram that a 14-year-old girl was injured in the Nikopol district.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

On August 26, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the morning, it was known about one dead person.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, one man, born in 1955, died as a result of a Russian attack.

It is noted that another man, who was under the rubble, was rescued.

In the morning, the aggressor massively attacked the region. The explosions rang out in the Dnipro and Kryvorizka districts... Previously, there is one dead, a 69-year-old man, — said the head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

