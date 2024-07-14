The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region and suffered casualties

On the night of July 14, the Russian army struck several communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles.
Points of attention
- As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, a 67-year-old woman was injured, and private houses and farm buildings were also damaged.
- As a result of Russian aggression in the Kherson region, 5 people died, 9 were injured, including one child.
- The head of Kherson OVA emphasized the grave consequences of Russian aggression, which led to many victims and destruction in the region.
As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman was injured
On the night of July 14, the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the blows, fires started, as a result of which a woman was injured. This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.
According to him, the firemen tamed the fire in the Kryvorizka district as well.
4 houses burned in Myrivska community, in Nikopol region. They got busy because of the shelling from the "Hail". In total, the enemy gutted 5 private houses, 7 farm buildings, a non-operational building, and power lines.
Five civilians died in the Kherson region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation
Last day, more than 20 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire and airstrikes. As a result of shelling, 9 civilians were injured, five people were injured.
As a result of Russian aggression, 5 people died, 9 others were injured, including 1 child.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-