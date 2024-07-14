The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region and suffered casualties

On the night of July 14, the Russian army struck several communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles.

On the night of July 14, the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the blows, fires started, as a result of which a woman was injured. This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

On the night of July 14, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Dnipro district. What caused the ignition. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Sergey Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to him, the firemen tamed the fire in the Kryvorizka district as well.

As a result of the UAV attack, the grass there caught fire. Unfortunately, a 67-year-old woman was injured. She was given all the necessary help. Will be treated at home. 2 private houses were damaged in the area, Lysak added. Share

4 houses burned in Myrivska community, in Nikopol region. They got busy because of the shelling from the "Hail". In total, the enemy gutted 5 private houses, 7 farm buildings, a non-operational building, and power lines.

Five civilians died in the Kherson region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation

Last day, more than 20 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire and airstrikes. As a result of shelling, 9 civilians were injured, five people were injured.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, including the Point of Invincibility, educational institutions, a medical facility, administrative buildings, and a gas pipeline; in residential quarters of populated areas of the region, including 2 high-rise buildings and 42 private houses. An economic structure, garages and private cars were damaged. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of the Kherson OVA

As a result of Russian aggression, 5 people died, 9 others were injured, including 1 child.