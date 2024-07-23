Russia attacked a family-type house in Dnipropetrovsk region. Injured children

The Russian army struck a kamikaze drone on a family-type house in Marhanka, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, two 14-year-old boys and one 13-year-old boy were injured.
- As a result of the attack, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old were moderately injured.
- The occupiers also shelled the Nikopol district with flechette shells, causing the destruction of an educational institution.
- Over the past two years, residents of coastal settlements often found shells with flechettes on the streets and in cars.
The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone
It is reported that the enemy directed the drone at a family-type house where 12 children lived.
Also, according to Lysak, private houses were damaged due to the Russian strike. Currently, all necessary services are working on site.
The Russian Federation shelled the Nikopol district with flechette shells
As Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, reported, on July 20, the Russians shelled the settlement of the Marganets community with barrel artillery.
Many projectiles hit the educational institution, which was significantly destroyed, but no one was injured.
As the head of the RVA added, this is not the first use of projectiles with flechettes.
During the two years of shelling, residents of almost all coastal settlements found similar darts on the streets, in fences, roofs and cars
