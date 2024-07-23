Russia attacked a family-type house in Dnipropetrovsk region. Injured children

The Russian army struck a kamikaze drone on a family-type house in Marhanka, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, two 14-year-old boys and one 13-year-old boy were injured.

The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone

It is reported that the enemy directed the drone at a family-type house where 12 children lived.

Two 14-year-old boys and one 13-year-old received shrapnel injuries. Teenagers were hospitalized. The condition is of moderate severity, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Also, according to Lysak, private houses were damaged due to the Russian strike. Currently, all necessary services are working on site.

The Russian Federation shelled the Nikopol district with flechette shells

As Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, reported, on July 20, the Russians shelled the settlement of the Marganets community with barrel artillery.

Many projectiles hit the educational institution, which was significantly destroyed, but no one was injured.

This time, the occupiers also used flechette ammunition for shelling, Yevtushenko said.

As the head of the RVA added, this is not the first use of projectiles with flechettes.