Far-reaching justice for Ukraine. Zelenskiy is looking for a "key" to partner countries
Zelenskiy
Source:  Telethon "United News"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he is working with world leaders on the authorization of long-range strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation and hopes to summarize the results of these negotiations with US President Joe Biden at the session of the UN General Assembly in September.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskiy aims to authorize long-range strikes on Russian territory to protect Ukraine from aerial attacks.
  • The strategy of long-range justice for Ukraine is the main focus of President Zelenskiy's actions in resolving the conflict with Russia.
  • Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for support from partner countries in allowing the use of long-range weapons to defend against Russian military aggression.
  • Despite the lack of consensus among Western partners, Zelenskiy is hopeful to find a key country to support Ukraine in using long-range weapons
  • Zelenskiy's plea at the international forum in Italy highlights the urgency for Ukraine to defend against the continuous bombardment by Russia and the necessity of using long-range weapons as the only solution.

Zelenskiy conducts negotiations on "long-range justice for Ukraine"

The President noted that during the meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, he discussed the supply of the SAMP-T system to Ukraine, and this system "will be in Ukraine."

We are talking and working to bring that day closer, it is very close. This is positive.

He also noted that he discussed with Maloney "long-range justice for Ukraine, and Italy is one of those countries we count on."

I have been working on this project as a whole now. So I met with [US Defense Secretary Lloyd] Austin, I met with German Defense Minister [Boris] Pistorius, with [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz, I spoke the night I was driving with [French President Emmanuel] Macron. And so he met Georgia Maloney.

If the situation in the country allows me to go to the General Assembly in September, we will summarize the results of all these meetings with President [US Joe] Biden. I really hope for the result.

Zelenskyi admitted that "there is still no consensus" among Western partners regarding the use of long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

I remember how I worked on the use of appropriate weapons on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. There was no consensus then either. But it is important to find the key to at least one country, and then others can catch up. We count on it.

In Italy, Zelensky appealed to the partner countries

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, once again called on his partners to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with long-range weapons, stressing that this is the only chance to defend against thousands of anti-aircraft missiles that the terrorist state drops every month on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine stated this during the 50th international forum "Ambrosetti" held in Italy.

Four thousand guided aerial bombs are used by Russia every month against the east of our country, and there is no key to solving this situation. They won't stop. They will destroy cities and villages. How do they use them? From planes that are located at military airfields at a distance of 100-150-300 kilometers from our borders. What do we want? Use long-range weapons against these military airfields. No other ideas.

Zelenskiy

