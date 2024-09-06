At a forum in Italy, Zelenskiy called on his partners to give permission for strikes on the Russian Federation

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, once again called on his partners to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with long-range weapons, stressing that this is the only chance to defend against thousands of anti-aircraft missiles that the terrorist state drops every month on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine.

In Italy, Zelenskiy appealed to the partner countries

The President of Ukraine stated this during the 50th international forum "Ambrosetti" held in Italy.

Four thousand guided aerial bombs are used by Russia every month against the east of our country, and there is no key to solving this situation. They won't stop. They will destroy cities and villages. How do they use them? From planes that are located at military airfields at a distance of 100-150-300 kilometers from our borders. What do we want? Use long-range weapons against these military airfields. No other ideas. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President noted that he is very grateful to the partners for the transferred air defense systems, in particular STAMP-T. At the same time, he called for permission to use long-range weapons, assuring that Ukraine's targets have always been only military objects.

We use our long-range drones, but we don't target civilians. They are enemies because they support Putin's policies, but we have never attacked their civilian structure. Share

Ukraine needs permission to attack the Russian Federation from four countries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs permission to use long-range weapons against military facilities on the territory of Russia from four countries — the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris.