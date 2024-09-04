According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it depends primarily on the USA, Britain, France and Germany whether Ukraine will be able to defeat the Russian army and win the war.

Zelensky called on allies to make fateful decisions

The head of state draws attention to the fact that four of Kyiv's allies currently provide or are capable of providing Ukraine with the very long-range weapons that can help expel the Russian invaders from Ukrainian lands.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a joint statement to the media with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris.

We need permission to use long-range weapons precisely from those countries that give us these long-range weapons. And it depends on them (these countries — ed.). And to be honest, it does not depend on the coalition of all friendly partners, all countries of the world. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to him, we are talking about the decisions of four specific states: the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that it is they who provide, or are able to provide, precisely those long-range weapons that will make it possible to push the Russian invaders out of the country.

And also save the lives of civilians in all cities: Poltava, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih. We lose people every day. And our strength in solving these problems depends on these four states, Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded. Share

What will be the end of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine

The senior sergeant of the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" — "Buffalo” shared his forecast in an interview with Online.UA.

He is convinced that the aggressor countries have almost no chance left to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield.

According to "Buyvol", it is currently difficult for him to even imagine what Russia should do to defeat Ukraine.

The only option that can radically change the situation and save the enemy from defeat is nuclear weapons.