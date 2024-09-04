Ukraine and Ireland signed a security agreement — what it includes

On September 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris signed the Agreement on support of Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries.

What does the agreement between Ukraine and Ireland provide

As noted, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ireland has provided humanitarian, stabilization and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine in the amount of about 380 million euros.

This year, Ireland has also pledged to allocate another 128 million euros to our country for non-lethal military support and at least 40 million euros for humanitarian aid.

Ireland will also provide demining systems and explosive ordnance disposal equipment and will continue to participate in the demining coalition. In addition, the country will explore other potential avenues of support within Defense Contact Group capability coalitions, such as the IT Coalition.

In addition, Ireland will provide ongoing training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in Ukraine.

Separate blocks of the agreement outline humanitarian aid, as well as support for recovery and implementation of reforms, in particular on Ukraine's path to EU membership. Ireland will contribute to bringing the Russian Federation to justice, compensation for damages caused by aggression, and further strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia.

In addition, Ireland will continue to make diplomatic efforts to implement the Peace Formula and participate in the activities of a number of working groups and in the implementation of specific elements of the Formula, in particular in the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, the OP reported. Share

Security guarantees of Ukraine

Ukraine has already signed an agreement on bilateral security agreements with 26 countries. The agreement provides for a wide range of measures to support Kyiv. In particular, in the military, economic and humanitarian spheres. There are also separate points, however, everything depends on the capabilities of the partner.

On June 27, Ukraine signed agreements with the EU, Lithuania and Estonia. On July 11, an agreement was concluded with Luxembourg.