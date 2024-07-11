Ukraine, Luxembourg sign bilateral security agreement

On July 10, Ukraine and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg signed a bilateral agreement on security guarantees. The document was signed in Washington.

Ukraine and Luxembourg adopted a joint security agreement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed the agreement on the side of Ukraine, and Prime Minister Luc Frieden on the side of Luxembourg.

In particular, the agreement recognizes that Ukraine and all of Europe will not be safe until there is a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, in which Ukraine's rights will be respected according to international law and, in particular, the UN Charter.

Security assistance and military assistance

The agreement states that the participants will work to ensure that Ukraine's Security and Defence Forces can protect Ukraine now and in the future. At the same time, Luxembourg will continue to provide military support to Ukraine, both in the land and air, as well as in the cyber-electromagnetic spheres.

Luxembourg will continue to provide long-term support in equipping and training, including training of instructors and training of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine within the framework of the EU Mission.

Cooperation in the field of the defence industry

The signatories will work to transform Ukraine's defence industry into a powerful potential that will enable Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity.

Luxembourg will support Ukraine's efforts to integrate its defence industry into NATO and EU defence and security standards. In particular, Luxembourg will consider options for promoting the integration of Ukraine's defence industry into the European defence-technological and industrial base.

Ukraine and Luxembourg will also work in intelligence and security by each country's national legislation.

Also, Ukraine and Luxembourg will strengthen cooperation in such areas as the construction and metallurgical industry, cyber security, and consulting services in business and finance, and the space sector.

Restrictive measures against the Russian Federation

The deal's participants will continue to work together to raise the price on Russia for its aggression, using sanctions and export controls. It will identify the importance of restrictive measures to limit Russia's access to finance, goods, technology and services to reduce its revenues and deter future attacks.

As long as Russia's aggression against Ukraine continues, Luxembourg will remain committed to tough EU sanctions against the Russian economy and those who support the war or evade sanctions. Luxembourg will take decisive measures to combat sanctions evasion together with its EU partners and the European Commission. Share

Security guarantees of Ukraine

Several Western countries have already signed security agreements with Ukraine; Britain was the first. This process started after the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Norway, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland and Poland also joined the number of signatories.

The European Union, Lithuania, and Estonia signed the last documents. This happened on one day, June 27.