Zelenskyy and Austin agreed on the list of weapons in the new US aid package

On September 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Pentagon chief Austin Lloyd agreed on the list of weapons in the new US military aid package. They held talks as part of the Rammstein meeting in Germany.
Zelenskyy and Austin agreed on the list of weapons
The President of Ukraine spoke about the needs of the Defence Forces and thanked partners for their support.
The USA allocated a package of military aid to Kyiv in the amount of 250 million dollars. Austin announced this at the beginning of the Rammstein meeting.
The President of Ukraine drew attention to the strengthening of the anti-aircraft system. This is relevant because of the increased shelling by Russian bombs and missiles.
Zelenskyy drew attention to speeding up the receipt of military aid. He and Austin also talked about new opportunities to train pilots on F-16 fighters.
The Pentagon revealed the contents of the latest military aid package for Ukraine. It included:
ammunition for HIMARS;
RIM-7 and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
projectiles of calibre 155 mm and 105 mm;
Bradley infantry fighting vehicle;
MRAP transporters;
grenades;
explosive equipment;
patrol boats;
ammunition for small arms;
TOW, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank missiles;
marine training equipment;
mine-resistant vehicles with ambush protection (MRAP);
air defence provision;
M113 armoured personnel carriers.
The U.S. will also provide some spare parts, support equipment, transportation, and pay for certain services and training.
"Rammstein" takes place in Germany on September 6
The 24th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine has already been held at the American air base. Zelenskyy personally attended the meeting.
The President of Ukraine also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After Germany, he will fly to Italy.
Allies discussed the basic needs of the Defence Forces. In particular, it is about protection against Russian missiles.
Germany has announced that it will hand over air defence and self-defence systems to Ukraine in the coming months.
