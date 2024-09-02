The Prime Minister of the Netherlands visited Ukraine and announced an aid package worth more than 200 million euros

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, as part of his first visit to Ukraine in office on September 2, visited Zaporizhzhia, where he announced a new support package for Kyiv worth more than 200 million euros.
Points of attention
- Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth over 200 million euros, emphasizing support for energy infrastructure protection and repair as well as humanitarian assistance.
- The aid package reaffirms the Netherlands' commitment to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and help the country progress forward.
- In addition to financial support, Ukraine will receive 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked vehicles from the Netherlands to bolster its defense capabilities against the Russian aggressor.
- The visit highlighted the strong bond between the Netherlands and Ukraine, focusing on areas such as education, infrastructure, and defense cooperation.
- The Netherlands' ongoing aid and partnership with Ukraine aim to not only support the front line efforts but also enhance the everyday lives of Ukrainian residents, as emphasized by Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
Schoof announced new aid for Ukraine
According to Schoof, during his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he assured that Ukraine can count on the further support and involvement of the Netherlands.
The Prime Minister also expressed his admiration for the residents of the city, who continue to live several tens of kilometers from the front.
Ukraine can count on the Netherlands’ continuing support and engagement. That was my message to President @ZelenskyyUa today in Zaporizhzhia.— Dick Schoof (@MinPres) September 2, 2024
It is incredible to see how Ukrainians are carrying on with their lives and keeping their country going, in a city just a few dozen… pic.twitter.com/xJMnxqs3IF
The Dutch Prime Minister clarified that the package will primarily be aimed at the protection and repair of the energy infrastructure, and also provides for additional funding for humanitarian aid.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that he, together with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, attended the first thematic lesson in one of Zaporizhzhia's educational institutions.
They talked with the students, congratulated them on the first school day of this year. We are proud of our schoolchildren-heroes who study and fight in Ukraine, no matter what. Thank you for such love for Ukraine!
Ukraine will receive 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked vehicles from the Netherlands
The Netherlands will hand over 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked vehicles to Ukraine, the country's Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans announced.
The head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense emphasized that Ukraine "desperately needs our help in the fight against the Russian aggressor."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-