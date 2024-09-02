The Prime Minister of the Netherlands visited Ukraine and announced an aid package worth more than 200 million euros

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, as part of his first visit to Ukraine in office on September 2, visited Zaporizhzhia, where he announced a new support package for Kyiv worth more than 200 million euros.

According to Schoof, during his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he assured that Ukraine can count on the further support and involvement of the Netherlands.

The Prime Minister also expressed his admiration for the residents of the city, who continue to live several tens of kilometers from the front.

We must do everything we can to help Ukraine continue to move forward. Not only on the front line, but also in people's everyday lives. That is why the Netherlands is providing a significant new support package worth more than 200 million euros. Dick Schoof Prime Minister of the Netherlands

The Dutch Prime Minister clarified that the package will primarily be aimed at the protection and repair of the energy infrastructure, and also provides for additional funding for humanitarian aid.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that he, together with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, attended the first thematic lesson in one of Zaporizhzhia's educational institutions.

They talked with the students, congratulated them on the first school day of this year. We are proud of our schoolchildren-heroes who study and fight in Ukraine, no matter what. Thank you for such love for Ukraine!

Ukraine will receive 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked vehicles from the Netherlands

The Netherlands will hand over 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked vehicles to Ukraine, the country's Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans announced.

The head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense emphasized that Ukraine "desperately needs our help in the fight against the Russian aggressor."