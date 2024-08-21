The Netherlands will purchase mobile anti-drone radars for Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, announced that the country intends to purchase mobile radars for Ukraine to combat Russian drones, which will be delivered by the end of 2024.

Brekelmans wrote about this on the social network H.

Russia is unscrupulously attacking with drones. Reliable air defense is vitally important. Therefore, we are purchasing 51 mobile radars for Ukraine. The supplier of these radars is the Dutch company Robin Radar Systems. This year they will be in Ukraine. Ruben Breckelmans Minister of Defense of the Netherlands

The website of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands states that the systems are capable of detecting small drones and distinguishing them from birds. A unique feature of radars is that they perform their work on a mobile platform.

Radars monitor the environment for the presence of drones, even at high speeds.

Ukraine will receive a new batch of Leopard 2 tanks

14 Leopard 2A4 tanks purchased by the Netherlands and Denmark for Ukraine will be shipped this summer. Combat vehicles have been repaired and tested in recent months.

Together with Denmark, the Netherlands purchased 14 used Leopard 2A4 tanks, which were repaired by the German firm Rheinmetall. Ukraine will be able to use them in the fight against Russian aggression.

The last 2 tanks are undergoing verification tests, and the first 12 are ready for shipment. All 14 tanks will be delivered by the end of summer.

Ukraine urgently needs additional military support due to heavy fighting. These tanks can play an important role in the defense of the Ukrainian army against Russian troops, said the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans. Share

He noted that the Netherlands will continue to provide support to Ukraine together with allies and partners as long as it is needed.