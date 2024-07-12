New Dutch MoD chief urges partners to increase arms and munition production for Ukraine

The Minister of Defenсe of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, said that the production of weapons and ammunition must be significantly increased to continue supporting Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation. According to him, NATO is currently doing a lot for Ukraine, but it is not enough.
Points of attention
The Netherlands called on partners to increase support for Ukraine
The minister added that 32 NATO allies had shown readiness to invest more money in joint defence. He emphasized that European stockpiles of weapons are becoming smaller.
He noted that one of the ways could be the production of more weapons in European countries.
Weapons for Ukraine
Ukraine concluded an agreement on the joint production of medium-calibre ammunition with the American company Northrop Grumman. At the same time, the company emphasized that no Northrop employees will be on Ukraine's territory; they will "perform this work at our enterprises in the USA."
It was also reported that the US will create a long-range anti-aircraft missile for Ukraine, which will be relatively inexpensive. In particular, we are talking about Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM).
