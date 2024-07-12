New Dutch MoD chief urges partners to increase arms and munition production for Ukraine
New Dutch MoD chief urges partners to increase arms and munition production for Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  nos.nl

The Minister of Defenсe of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, said that the production of weapons and ammunition must be significantly increased to continue supporting Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation. According to him, NATO is currently doing a lot for Ukraine, but it is not enough.

Points of attention

  • The Minister of Defenсe of the Netherlands called on partners to increase the production of weapons to support Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation.
  • NATO and its European allies are willing to invest more in joint defence.
  • Ukraine concluded an agreement on the joint production of medium-calibre ammunition with an American company.
  • The US is preparing an ERAM air-to-air missile for Ukraine, which will be a relatively inexpensive option.
  • An increase in the production of weapons in Europe can become one of the ways to support Ukraine in the conditions of an escalation of military operations on the part of the aggressor country.

The Netherlands called on partners to increase support for Ukraine

If we want Ukraine to win the war and regain its advantage, we will have to supply more, the politician emphasised.

The minister added that 32 NATO allies had shown readiness to invest more money in joint defence. He emphasized that European stockpiles of weapons are becoming smaller.

Therefore, we will have to find very creative ways to continue to support Ukraine, — noted Brekelmans.

He noted that one of the ways could be the production of more weapons in European countries.

Weapons for Ukraine

Ukraine concluded an agreement on the joint production of medium-calibre ammunition with the American company Northrop Grumman. At the same time, the company emphasized that no Northrop employees will be on Ukraine's territory; they will "perform this work at our enterprises in the USA."

It was also reported that the US will create a long-range anti-aircraft missile for Ukraine, which will be relatively inexpensive. In particular, we are talking about Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM).

