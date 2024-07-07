Ukraine will receive a new aid package from the Netherlands

The Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans and Kasparo Veldkamp, announced in Kyiv that together with their partners, they will provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot complex to strengthen air defense.

The members of the new government of the Netherlands announced this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Today we discussed how this initiative will be implemented and the expected terms of delivery of this complex to Ukraine, said Dmytro Kuleba.

He also added that the Netherlands recently decided to purchase weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Kasparo Veldkamp, said that his country will allocate 2 million euros for forensic investigations and identification of bodies.

We also plan to transfer a forensic laboratory to Ukraine. So that closer to the front line you have forensic expert capabilities to ensure justice for the families of all Ukrainians whose bodies are returned from the front, - said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Kasparo Veldkamp.

He also added that the Netherlands will help return the children won by Russia.

Patriot systems for Ukraine: what is known

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that discussions are currently underway to provide Ukraine with 5 of the 7 Patriot systems that our country urgently needs.

The other day, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, held a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien. They discussed steps to supply Patriot air defense systems: