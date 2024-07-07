Ukraine will receive a new aid package from the Netherlands

The Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans and Kasparo Veldkamp, announced in Kyiv that together with their partners, they will provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot complex to strengthen air defense.
The Netherlands announced an additional Patriot for Ukraine
The members of the new government of the Netherlands announced this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
He also added that the Netherlands recently decided to purchase weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Kasparo Veldkamp, said that his country will allocate 2 million euros for forensic investigations and identification of bodies.
He also added that the Netherlands will help return the children won by Russia.
Patriot systems for Ukraine: what is known
Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that discussions are currently underway to provide Ukraine with 5 of the 7 Patriot systems that our country urgently needs.
The other day, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, held a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien. They discussed steps to supply Patriot air defense systems:
We appreciate the recent critical decisions of the US to support Ukrainian strikes against military targets in Russia, to give priority to Ukraine in the supply of air defense munitions, and to work with third countries to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
